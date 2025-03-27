How many siblings does Mariah Carey have? Singer's brother Morgan accuses her of orchestrating YouTube video to destroy his reputation

American singer Mariah Carey's older brother, 65-year-old Morgan Carey, has accused the singer of trying to destroy his reputation through a YouTube video. The video in question was uploaded on YouTube by a channel named Lambily. As of now, the channel has only shared six videos and all of them concern Mariah.

The video that Morgan has referred to was titled "Morgan Carey: A Deep Dive Into Mariah Carey's Disturbing Older Brother" and was uploaded on December 24, 2024. The video gained more than 200K views as well as over 3.5K likes, at the time of writing. As per The Daily Mail, the suit was filed on Friday, March 21, 2025.

According to the suit, Morgan Carey learned about the existence of the video previous month. He further claimed that Mariah, along with a fan, had posted the video to tarnish his image. The suit additionally stated:

"The individual identified as responsible for this video, one Lambily, is within the employment and control of Mariah, and the statements in it were made by her both personally through Lambily."

Notably, Mariah Carey has two siblings: older brother Morgan Carey and late sister Alison Carey. Alison reportedly died in August 2024. According to reports by People, Mariah revealed having a complicated relationship with both of her siblings in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Born in 1969, she was youngest of the three siblings.

In the 2020 memoir, Mariah Carey referred to Morgan as her "ex-brother."

Morgan Carey had previously sued his reportedly estranged sister Mariah Carey in 2021

In the latest lawsuit, Morgan Carey has sought $40 million in damages along with profits from her 2020 memoir.

This is, however, not the first time that Morgan Carey has filed a lawsuit against his estranged younger sister. Back in 2021, Morgan filed a suit against the singer and claimed that she had made untrue and defamatory statements in her memoir, published in October 2020.

The information about Morgan, provided by Mariah in her memoir included claims of allegedly abusive towards their mother when their dad left home. She further accused him of conspiring with their mum Patricia to get the singer institutionalized to loot her money.

In the original suit, about 14 out of 16 claims were dismissed and the court denied the appeal back in 2023.

Alison Carey, Mariah's older sister filed a suit against the singer as well. Mariah statements about Alison in the singer's 2020 memoir prompted the latter to take a legal route. Alison filed a suit against Mariah Carey in February 2021 seeking $1.25 million in the New York County Supreme Court.

Alison claimed that she felt humiliated and distressed by the claims made by Mariah in her memoir. The suit was not dismissed in August 2024 even after Alison's demise. However, it did not move any forward after the initial filing.

