"Was that really rock and roll"— American Idol fans share thoughts on Filo "screaming" during his performance 

American Idol season 23 aired episode 13 this week on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame special saw the contestants pick famous songs by famed singers, including 23-year-old Filo, who sang With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles.

Ad

While his performance was met with praise by the judges, the online audience had something different to say. They shared their honest opinion online and felt the singer was screaming during his performance.

"I don’t know about Filo. Was that really rock and roll with a little screaming??" one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I'd take Filo out for the young lady that slightly sounds like Whitney. The one that did Barbara Streisand last week, but other than that I agree!" a fan commented.

"I’m so done with Filo. The off-key screaming is ridiculous," a tweet read.

Some fans of American Idol season 23 praised Filo's rendition of The Beatles' song.

Ad

"I'm definitely a fan of Filo!! Love the song and love the performance," a person wrote.

"Filo’s voice is sooooo good!! That performance was great!!!" a fan commented.

"Filo doing “with a little help from my friends” with his runs was PERFECT a great way to open the show," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

Ad

"Filo over here trying to pretend like he's Joe Cocker. Unlikely he has ever heard or even knew With A Little Help is a Beatles song first. I like the kid, but something is just missing with him for me.. What exactly is his identity as an artist?" a person wrote.

"I agree. Just finished his and he was possessed by Amanda with all the screaming and it was nothing but runs the last 30 seconds," a fan commented.

Ad

Filo's rendition of With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles had the audience chanting his name on American Idol season 23's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame special

Ad

During American Idol season 23 episode 13, Filo picked With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles to sing in front of the judges and the audience to secure his spot in the Top 12.

Ahead of his performance, he met with mentor James Taylor and told him what song he had decided to sing. The mentor told him that it was one of his favorites as the two sang along.

"What a legend," Filo said of the famed singer.

Ad

James told Filo to think ahead of time to figure out how he would map his performance and told him that his performance could be more "moderate" and gradual, and Filo told the cameras that the American Idol season 23 mentor shared an anecdote of how he got started with The Beatles.

After the session, Filo took to the American Idol season 23 stage to perform The Beatles' song, and his performance was met with praise by the judges. However, before the judges could give their feedback, Filo's competitors all stood up in praise while the audience chanted his name.

Ad

"Filo! Filo! Filo!" they said.

Lionel Richie struggled to share his opinion over the chanting, and when he eventually spoke, he told the American Idol season 23 contestant that his performance was a "smackdown." Carrie Underwood told Filo that he gave more "entertainment value" every week, and said his performance was a "wonderful way to start the show."

Luke Bryan also praised Filo's rendition of The Beatles' song, saying that he didn't have anything bad to say about it and calling it "amazing."

Ad

Although the studio audience and the judges praised the performance, fans online felt Filo was off-key.

Fans can watch Filo's rendition of With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles by streaming American Idol season 23 episode 13 on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More