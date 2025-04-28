"MADDENING!!!"— American Idol fans criticize judges for praising Amanda's rendition of I Can't Help It

American Idol season 23 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame segment saw the top 14 performed songs from the Rock and Roll genre, including Amanda Barise, who sang I Can't Help It, by Michael Jackson.

The judges gave her positive feedback, including Lionel Richie, who said that even Michael Jackson couldn't sing like that. However, fans online disagreed and believed the judges' were lying to the singer. One person wrote on X:

"All these folks lyin' to this girl Amanda telling her that she did great with her rendition of Michael Jackson's 'I Can't Help It' is MADDENING!!! Esp @LionelRichie LYING telling her that 'even MJ couldn't sing like that' just made my rage increase!!!"

"Man! I wish the Judges hadn't saved Amanda last week, she has no control over her breathing, that's not good, it's uncomfortable," a fan commented.

"Dont care for Amanda ...too much screaming all the time," a fan commented.

Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on Amanda Barise's performance:

"Desmond and Amanda will not be saved tonight. There are so many great rock songs. Their song choices will be their undoing," a person wrote.

"Anyone else catch the end of Amanda's performance, her eye glitched out," a fan commented.

"Michael’s version is beautiful, the song was too low for her voice," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Wait Amanda got saved last week? Over who???" a person wrote.

"I'm not sure I understood a single word Amanda sang for about 1/2 of that song. Hopefully America did since she needs the votes after last week," a fan commented.

"Michael couldn't sing like that either"— Lionel Richie praises Amanda Barise's rendition of I Can't Help It in American Idol season 23

In American Idol season 23's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame episode aired live on Sunday, April 27, 2025, on ABC. The segment started with Carrie Underwood's rendition of Alone by Heart before the Top 14 started to perform.

After several performances, Amanda Barise took to the stage to perform Michael Jackson's I Can't Help It and earned a standing ovation from the judges.

As soon as her rendition of the Rock song ended, Luke Bryan was the first one to sing her praise. He told the American Idol season 23 singer that she did a "great job" and called her performance a "pro move."

He praised her performance and her stage presence, and said she "crushed it." Lionel Richie told Luke Bryan that he had an announcement to make.

"Michael couldn't sing like that either," he said.

The American Idol season 23 judge told Amanda that her performance was "amazing" and that he loved it. Amanda thanked Lionel as Carrie Underwood shared her feedback. The judge told her that her performance was "incredible," as Ryan Seacrest pointed out that her father was in the audience holding up a voting sign for her.

The host urged fans to vote for Amanda online and informed them that the Top 12 results would be revealed at the end of the episode.

Those who performed tonight were Filo, Mattie, John, Desmond, Jamal, Canaan James Hill, Josh, Thunderstorm Artis, Gabby Samone, Breanna, Kolbi, and Ché.

Fans took to social media to react to the Top 14's performances and were critical of Amanda Barise's rendition of the Michael Jackson song.

Tune in every Monday and Tuesday to see what happens next on American Idol season 23 on ABC at 8 pm ET.

