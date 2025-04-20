American Idol panelists reveal their favorite Easter traditions

American Idol season 23 judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, recently shared their favorite Easter traditions ahead of the special Easter episode, scheduled to be released on April 20. In an interview with TV Insider, published on April 18, the judges, along with host Ryan Seacrest, revealed practices they enjoy during Easter and childhood traditions they follow to this day.

Spending time at church, enjoying special meals, reflecting on faith, and making memories with family and friends were among the most valued traditions each judge revealed.

The upcoming American Idol episode will reveal the results of America's vote, which was cast based on the Top 24 performances. The performances were pre-recorded in Hawaii and aired on April 13 and 14. It was the first time viewers were allowed to vote for their favorite artists, deciding their fate on the competition show. Consequently, it would reveal the Top 20 who would advance to the next stage.

Besides the American Idol judges, artist in residence Jelly Roll would be present and join Brandon Luke on stage for a performance. Additionally, CeCe Winans would join the panelists for the Easter special episode.

American Idol judges reminisce about their childhood while sharing their favorite Easter traditions

While speaking to TV Insider, expert Lionel Richie said that Easter, to him, had always been about "reflection, renewal, and of course, music that feeds the soul." Lionel, who spent his youth in Tuskegee, Alabama, recalled that he used to spend Easter mornings at church before returning home to enjoy a "big family meal." He also reminisced about playing the Easter Egg hunt.

"There was always music playing somewhere in the background," he said.

The American Idol expert added that the music shaped and made him who he was. Lionel expressed excitement for the Easter special episode, saying it would be a "beautiful reminder" of how music connected all.

Luke Bryan, on the other hand, stated that Easter marked the time to reflect on faith. He then revealed the song that encapsulated the idea of Easter for him, explaining why it held such importance.

"When the show came to us with the idea of the Easter special, I instantly thought of the song Jesus 'Bout My Kids that I recorded for my last album," he said.

The American Idol panelist explained that the song spoke about the journey of being a parent and had a "specific meaning and purpose" that resonated with all parents.

For Carrie Underwood, Easter marked a day "for faith and family." While looking back on past celebrations, she shared that she had "fond memories of singing in church on Easter Sunday throughout my childhood." She added that the tradition of "celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ" was something she continued with her own family.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest remembered his mother's egg, cheese, bread casserole, while reminiscing about Easter.

"I loved how she would broil it in the oven at the end to make the cheese on top brown and crunchy. I am going to try to recreate it this weekend," he added.

Special guest CeCe also shared her Easter tradition, recalling how she spent the day feasting with her church family. She said she looked forward to doing the same and creating new memories with her own grandchildren, hoping they would carry the practice forward. She described Easter as a "time of faith, family, and tradition," while expressing excitement about passing down those memories.

She concluded that Easter marked a season of change, "a fresh start," giving her a "sense of newness."

American Idol season 23 episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

