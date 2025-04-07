"Took us to CHURCH!" — American Idol fans share their opinions on Canaan's Showstopper Round performance

American Idol Season 23 returned with a new episode on April 6, 2025. The segment saw the contestants perform live solos in front of an audience and with a live band in the Showstopper Round. Among the top 62 was Canaan James Hill, a 17-year-old aspiring preacher and the platinum ticket winner, who presented the judges with his rendition of Marvin Sapp's Never Would Have Made It.

This week, each artist put their best foot forward, hoping to advance to the next stage of the competition, knowing 38 contestants would get eliminated after the Showstopper Round. While some were sent packing at the end of the episode, four were announced safe and given the pass to the top 24.

Canaan was one of the four singers who earned safety and advanced to the next round. The 17-year-old artist wowed the judges with his cover of the Marvin Sapp song as they praised his voice, range, and overall ability to grasp the audience's attention.

American Idol fans were equally impressed by his talent at his age. They flooded X with praises and compliments for Canaan, moved by his Showstopper Round performance.

"Oh my! CANAAN!!! Took us to CHURCH!" a fan wrote.

"Canaan is winning #AmericanIdol this year. End of story," another fan commented.

"Y’all… my word. Canaan on @AmericanIdol… Goodness. Just incredible," a netizen tweeted.

American Idol fans were in awe of Canaan's musical abilities.

"Just Lord have mercy. This is the most anointed voice I've ever heard. God put his hand on that young man and simply said, Canaan... sing. And he did. What a gift. It's over," a user reacted.

"Canaan GREAT VOICE! Not to overbearing like a couple who performed tonight," a person commented.

"CANAAN GOT THE WHOLE THEATER ANOINTED !!!!!! LIKE THIS WAS THE BEST PEFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT !!!!! LIKE IT WAS SO GOOD..... MARVIN MIGHT WANNA LOCK THEM DOORS AGAIN. CANAAN'S PLATNIUM TICKET WAS WELL DESERVED, AND HE PROVE THAT TONIGHT," another fan wrote.

"Canaan is my American Idol!" one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I already knew Canaan was about to have me in tears when he said he was singing “Never Would’ve Made It”!" a person reacted.

"Canaan is incredible!!! At only 17 and he can do all of that!!! He’s going to go far for sure," another netizen commented.

"Greatest performance I have ever seen!" — American Idol judge Lionel Richie comments on Canaan's act

During rehearsals, Canaan shared that performing with a live band was something he "always dreamed of." He confessed that having the platinum ticket "added a lot of pressure" as he realized the American Idol judges had expectations that he had to meet.

Moments into Canaan's performance, the audience and the judges were on their feet, cheering him and swaying to the rhythm of the song. As soon as his act ended, Luke Bryan ran on stage and hugged him, while Carrie Underwood exclaimed, "Holly molley!"

"That was the greatest performance I have ever seen!" added American Idol judge Lionel Richie.

He appreciated Canaan for delivering an "amazing" act, while Carrie thanked him for the same. Soon after, Luke asked Canaan to say, "Hello America," to see the response he received from the audience. The people in the auditorium stood yet again and chanted Canaan's name.

While Canaan embraced his family members, who were waiting off-stage, Carrie turned to the audience and said:

"He's 17! What!"

While speaking to the American Idol cameras, Canaan said that he hoped he met the judges' expectations in hopes of making it to the Top 24.

Toward the end of the episode, the judges sent him, Mattie Pruitt, Zaylie, and Gabby Samone to the top 24.

American Idol will return with a new episode on April 13, 2025, at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

