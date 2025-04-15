American Idol season 23 episode 10 recap: Canaan wows the judges while Desmond Roberts presents a head-turning performance

American Idol season 23 returned with another episode on April 15, 2025, showcasing the Top 24 singing for America's votes. It featured the second half of the live performances as contestants took to the stage at the Aulani, Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii to impress the judges and viewers.

At the end of the acts, two contestants from each night would be sent home, while the remaining would advance to the next stage, confirming their places in the Top 20 of the show. Monday's episode saw Jelly Roll mentor the singers as the artist in residence as he was joined by Grammy-Award nominee, Josh Groban.

12 artists stepped on the stage in hopes of showing America they had what it took to become the show's winner. Among them were Canaan and Desmond Roberts, whose performances moved the panelists, earning positive reviews from all three of them.

What happened in American Idol Season 23 Episode 10?

The first contestant to step on the stage was 18-year-old John Foster, who sang his version of Callin' Baton Rouge by Garth Brooks. American Idol judge Carrie Underwood praised his act, saying it was a "great way to kick off the evening." Luke Bryan echoed her opinion, adding that John's performance was "great." Lionel was equally complimentary, claiming John was a "national hero."

"You're a natural," he added.

Next on stage was Desmond Roberts, a 26-year-old artist from California. He presented the judges with his rendition of Do I Do by Stevie Wonder. Carrie was touched by his vocal abilities, saying he always brought "the unexpected" on stage.

"It was incredible. That band behind you was all over you. Any trip you might have made, they would have run over you. Your voice is just stellar!" Lionel said.

Luke appreciated the American Idol contestant's ability to work with a live band, deeming him a "pro." Then came Drew Ryn, who amazed the panelists with her cover of I'm With You by Avril Lavigne. The 27-year-old singer earned rave reviews from the experts. Carrie noted that Drew was aware of her skills and her identity as an artist, which made it easy for her to command the stage.

Lionel said he "loved every minute of it," while Luke confessed that he listened to her sing as her fan.

17-year-old Canaan was up next. His rendition of Glory to Glory to Glory by Fred Hammond and Radical for Christ left a lasting impression on the American Idol judges. Carrie praised Canaan for delivering a noteworthy performance despite suffering from allergies.

"Every once in a while, we witness a possession. That was a possession. Your voice is your signature," Lionel added.

Luke chimed in, telling the American Idol contestant that his voice was "one of the most dynamic voices" he had ever heard on the show. 23-year-old Filo's cover of Who's Lovin' You by The Jackson 5 earned similar compliments from the judges. While Carrie said his voice was "ridiculous," calling him her favorite, Lionel praised his ability to turn every song into his own.

Meanwhile, Luke urged America to vote for Filo. Kyana Fenene was up next. She sang I Am by Stan Walker. An impressed Carrie said she had chills during the performance, convinced there was "something really special and amazing" about her act. Lionel and Luke were equally complimentary.

Olivier Bergeron moved the panelists with his rendition of I Am Not Okay by Jelly Roll. Lionel encouraged the American Idol singer not to hesitate and be confident, whereas Luke urged him to get some "angst and rage." Grayson Torrence was the next performer to step on stage. She presented a cover of Ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine.

While Carrie appreciated her ability to "tell a story," Luke commended her for trying something different by singing an emotional song. Josh King, who performed next, received positive feedback from the panelists. His cover of I'm Still Standing by Elton John made Luke say:

"You're the type of person America falls in love with. When you brought the harmonica out, the intensity of the crowd went to another level."

After Josh came 15-year-old Mattie Pruitt, who sang Wide Awake by Katy Perry. Carrie said she was honored to watch her sing, praising her ability to give every song a "fresh take." Meanwhile, Lionel added that he liked Mattie's growl.

Next up was Thunderstorm Artis, who sang Is This Love by Bob Marley and the Wailers. While reviewing his act, Carrie confessed that she was "blessed" to get to listen to him. Meanwhile, Luke mentioned that he knew how to "create a moment" and added that he turned the ambiance into a music festival where he was the headliner.

The last American Idol contestant to perform was Amanda Barise, who presented a cover of Defying Gravity from the movie, Wicked.

"I'm in awe. You are an artist and a superstar ready to go. I would pay money to go see you. I would buy your album. I would stream the crap out of your song," Carrie said.

American Idol will return with a new episode on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on ABC.

