"Could seriously be the youngest winner" — American Idol fans share their opinions on Mattie Pruitt's Showstopper Round act

American Idol season 23 aired episode 6, on April 6, 2025. The segment welcomed 62 contestants, who advanced from Hollywood Week, hoping to continue their journey on the show. Among them was 15-year-old singer Mattie Pruitt, who left a lasting impression on the judges with her rendition of the 1960s classic, It's A Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown.

Ad

The judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, were wowed by Mattie's vocal range and skills, unable to process that she displayed such abilities at only 15. The Showstopper Round saw the contestants giving their performances their best effort, hoping to avoid elimination. However, only a few could advance, and over 35 participants had to be sent packing.

The episode saw four singers receive a pass straight into the Top 24. One among them was Mattie, who convinced the judges that she had what it took to make it far in the show. Like the judges, viewers and fans of American Idol were impressed by Mattie's performance this week.

Ad

Trending

They took to X to comment on her act, praising her musical abilities and talent. Many were amazed by how effortlessly she sang the James Brown song, including the high and the low notes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Mattie could seriously be the youngest winner of Idol ever," a fan wrote.

"She is a star on the rise. Watch out for Mattie Pruitt!" another person commented.

"Mattie - you killed it! Loved your performance," a netizen tweeted.

American Idol fans were impressed by Mattie's Showstopper Round performance and believed she had the potential to win the show.

Ad

"The voice on Mattie Pruitt. Incredible," a user reacted.

"Mattie just did that! Whoa. I am shooketh!" an X user commented.

"That was an incredible performance mattie pruitt, She sounded amazing this week," another fan wrote.

"She definitely might just win @AmericanIdol at 15 years old @MattiePrui33942," one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

Ad

"Mattie Pruitt is incredible. She’s 15! Huge star!" a person reacted.

"Mattie Pruitt bodied that. What a voice. The arrangement. To be that good at her age. Wow," another netizen commented.

"She's probably a massive star" — American Idol judge Luke Bryan comments on Mattie's performance

Ad

Before stepping on the stage, Mattie Pruitt, American Idol season 23's youngest singer, hoped her performance could convince the judgess to advance her to the next stage of the competition. She admitted she felt "intimidated" by the competition after noting that the Idol Arena was "insane."

"All I can do is give it the best I can and hope for the best," she added.

Mattie revealed she was one of 12 siblings and faced difficulty finding her place amid them. Since no one in her family was into music, she often experienced "self doubt" and felt she was "not enough." However, she motivated herself by saying she was unique and that there was nothing she could do to change herself.

Ad

"This is the first time I feel like I actually belong somewhere and I'm meant to be somewhere and it's just really nice to have that feeling," the American Idol contestant said.

Ad

While explaining her song choice, Mattie said she picked it to show the judges that she could make it her own and that she was an "artist, not just a "singer." Her performance received a standing ovation from all three judges and the audience.

The judges kept reiterating that Mattie was only 15, while Luke Bryan said:

"She's probably a massive star, like, like, sneaky star."

American Idol airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More