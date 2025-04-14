"He wasn't good" — American Idol fans share their opinions on Baylee Littrell's cover of Happy

American Idol season 23 returned with a new episode on April 13, 2025. The segment saw the Top 24 contestants perform live in Hawaii under the mentorship of renowned singer Ashanti. Hoping to impress the judges and the audience, each artist put their best foot forward during their live acts. Among them was Baylee Littrell, who presented the experts with a cover of Pharrell Williams' Happy.

Baylee, the son of Backstreet Boys' member Brian Littrell, sang the introduction to the song as a ballad but quickly transitioned to the track's original rhythm. The judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, were pleased with his rendition of Happy. Accustomed to hearing Baylee sing his own mellow songs, the panelists were impressed by his take on something different.

While Lionel and Luke appreciated his connection with the live audience, Carrie praised his ability to maneuver the stage. American Idol fans on X were equally impressed with Baylee's act this week. However, at the same time, many fans were disappointed with the song choice and his overall delivery, saying he was not deserving of a spot in the Top 24.

"Baylee seems to be such a sweet boy. But today he wasn’t good. Sonny Tennet deserved better," a fan wrote.

"Way to go Baylee !!! Great Happy vibes !! Coaches are giving advice !!!" another fan commented.

"That was fun but didn’t really showcase Baylee’s voice the way it should’ve," a netizen tweeted.

Baylee's cover of Happy left a lasting impression on many American Idol fans, who hoped he would advance to the next round of the competition.

"I’m going for @littrell_baylee. Not because he’s related to the Backstreet Boys, but because he’s his own musician who makes every song his own and he sings with passion. That was the best cover of Happy by Pharrell," a user reacted.

"@littrell_baylee great performance keep up the amazing work @JellyRoll615 keep on pushing him to do well he is going places," a person commented.

"BAYLEE DID A VERY GOOD JOB. GOT TO SEE HIM STEP OUT OF HIS SHELL MORE TONIGHT. AND HE WILL EVENTUALLY OWN THE STAGE MORE IF HE CONTINUES ON. AND IF I HAVE TO BE REALISTIC, HE'S GONNA BE IN THE LIVE SHOWS WITHOUT A DOUBT," another fan wrote.

However, there were many American Idol fans who were disappointed with Baylee's performance this week.

"I still think Baylee took a spot from someone who was more deserving, but that’s just my opinion," one user posted.

"I reeeaaalllyyy want to root for him. I really do but this song choice was no good and this was just not good overall. UUGGGHH Baylee! Come on dude!" a person reacted.

"I like Baylee, but he should have picked a different song," another netizen commented.

American Idol judge Lionel Richie says he's "jealous" of Baylee Littrell

American Idol contestant Baylee chose to sing Happy by Pharrell Williams for his live performance because it was the song he sang when he opened for his father's group, the Backstreet Boys, back in the day. While Baylee performed, his mother Leighanne watched and sang alone in the audience.

His act received applause from the crowd, making Lionel state that he was "jealous" of him.

"I'm jealous. He hasn't started his career yet, he walks out on stage and the girls start screaming," Lionel said.

The American Idol panelist added that it took him 40 years to reach that level of fame in his career. He then praised Baylee for "getting comfortable" with the stage and not being "stuck" with the microphone in one place.

Carrie echoed a similar sentiment, appreciating Baylee for "owning" his voice. She then encouraged him to continue down that path and interact more with the crowd. Luke complimented the American Idol contestant for stepping up to the challenges of the show and adapting himself by breaking out of his shell.

American Idol airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

