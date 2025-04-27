Here’s why I believe American Idol’s outdated format is the real reason it’s losing relevance

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

American Idol has been a major part of TV since it first aired in 2002. Over the years, it introduced the world to stars like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert. But after 23 seasons, something feels different. American Idol still finds talented singers, but its old format makes it harder for them to turn into real stars.

Season 23, which aired on ABC on March 9, 2025, brought some small changes, like adding Carrie Underwood as a judge. But overall, the show still sticks to the same style, themed performance nights, emotional backstories, and gentle judging that it used twenty years ago. In a world where TikTok and YouTube can launch music careers overnight, season 23 feels stuck in the past.

Watching this season made me realize that the real problem isn’t about who the judges are or how talented the contestants might be. The real issue that holds it back is the outdated way the show is built. Without a fresh approach, it’s getting harder for the show to stay exciting or relevant. Here’s why I believe the old format is holding the show back more than anything else.

American Idol focuses too much on backstories instead of performances

One of the biggest reasons American Idol feels less exciting today is that it spends more time building emotional stories than showcasing performances. It’s nice to hear about a contestant’s background, but the show leans so much on personal moments that the actual singing sometimes gets pushed aside.

When the audience starts voting based on how much they connect with a contestant’s story instead of how well they perform, it changes the whole competition. Emotional stories can make contestants relatable, but American Idol was originally about finding the best voice, not the saddest story.

In the early seasons, singers like Kelly Clarkson and Fantasia Barrino stood out because of their powerful performances, not because of their personal struggles.

Season 23 has some great singers, but performances are often edited around emotional video packages or interviews. Instead of creating musical moments that fans talk about the next day, the show ends up creating heartwarming clips that are quickly forgotten.

For example, in season 23, Baylee Littrell’s journey often highlighted the fact that he is the son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell. While Baylee’s talent was clear, in my opinion, the show placed so much focus on his musical legacy that it sometimes overshadowed an objective look at his performances.

In today’s fast-moving entertainment world, I believe strong performances are what get shared online and remembered. Without shifting focus back to the talent itself, American Idol risks losing even more viewers who tune in expecting to hear standout vocals.

Without creating breakout stars, American Idol’s purpose feels lost

Another big reason the show feels outdated, in my opinion, is that it struggles to produce breakout stars anymore. In the early 2000s, winning or even placing well on the show almost guaranteed a successful career. Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, and Jennifer Hudson all became huge names because the show helped launch them.

Today, that isn’t the case. Social media platforms allow singers to become famous without needing a TV show. A contestant has to go viral to truly make it now, and the show's traditional format makes that difficult. Most performances are classic covers of old songs, which don’t stand out online the way original songs or fresh viral moments do.

Even though Carrie Underwood joining the judges’ panel was a nice full-circle moment for fans, her presence didn’t change the fact that the system she succeeded in is no longer working for new artists. In my view, the whole point of the show was to discover and launch stars that no other show or platform could, creating careers that went beyond just one season of attention.

Without meaningful changes to how contestants perform, connect with fans, and build lasting careers after the finale, American Idol risks becoming just another nostalgia watch, a show people remember fondly, but no longer look to for discovering the next big star.

American Idol episodes air every Wednesday on ABC.

