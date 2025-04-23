I believe American Idol felt more engaging with Katy Perry than Carrie Underwood

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

American Idol came back in 2025 for its 23rd season with a big change — Carrie Underwood joined the judges' panel, taking over from Katy Perry, who had been one of the most well-known faces on the show. Underwood, who won the competition back in season 4, brought a calm and caring vibe to the panel.

Many people like her for being kind and thoughtful, but I believe the show was more exciting when Katy Perry was there. Since Carrie knows what it's like to be a contestant, her feedback is usually soft and encouraging, which helps the singers feel supported.

But as someone watching the show, this change in energy made things feel a bit slower. American Idol is known for its big moments and lively judge reactions, and Katy Perry always brought that — whether she was reacting in a fun way, giving honest feedback, or sharing humourous banter with the others.

Carrie Underwood’s judging on American Idol is kind, but the energy feels low

Since joining the judges’ panel in season 23, Carrie Underwood has brought a calm and understanding approach to American Idol. She often gives gentle feedback, clearly keeping in mind how much the contestants have riding on their performances. Having once been in their place, she tries to support them rather than criticise harshly.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly in February 2025,

"You think you can talk a lot of smack at home and it's so easy to sit up here in this chair, and it's not. These are people's dreams and feelings and hopes," she shared.

But while her kindness stands out, it also changes the pace of the show. There’s less tension or challenge in the feedback sessions. In a recent episode that aired on April 22, after one decision round,

“I don’t want to be put in that position again, so it’s up to you guys. You have to vote for your favorites. Please.” she shared.

Even Lionel Richie pointed out the softer tone in an April 2025 interview with Billboard. saying Carrie brings “a certain compassion” to the panel. While that’s meaningful, the overall energy feels more quiet this season. Some fans online have said the show is missing the spark it used to have.

"It seems like now, however, the format has changed to the degree that we don’t enjoy it anymore. We also feel like there’s no chemistry with Carrie Underwood and the other judges," a reddit user said.

Katy Perry brought unpredictability and humour that kept viewers engaged

During her time on the show, Katy Perry stood out with her bold outfits, big reactions, and honest feedback. She’d fall out of her chair in surprise, joke around with contestants, and make funny faces that often went viral. She made American Idol feel like more than just a singing contest — it became fun to watch.

"I’m not a huge Katy Perry fan, but she was fun and had a good chemistry with Luke. Carrie seems to take herself pretty seriously and is a little dry," same reddit user wrote.

She didn’t hold back if she disagreed with the other judges. While others gave gentle advice, Katy would speak up and challenge the contestants when needed. Her mix of honesty and humour kept things lively and gave people more to talk about online.

Carrie Underwood, on the other hand, brings a calm and thoughtful energy. While she supports the singers in a kind way, Katy’s judging felt more active and entertaining. That change has made the show feel different. For many viewers, including me, the show was more exciting when Katy was on the panel.

Watch the recent episodes of American Idol currently streaming on Hulu.

