"Deserves it" — American Idol fans share their opinions on Desmond Roberts' entry in the Top 14

American Idol season 23 aired two episodes this week. In episode 11, aired on April 20, the Top 20 contestants were revealed, followed by episode 12, aired on April 21, where the Top 14 were announced. Desmond Roberts, who entered the Top 20 based on America's votes, faced the risk of elimination in episode 12. However, he secured a spot in the Top 14 by becoming one of the judges' picks.

At the start of episode 12, host Ryan Seacrest told the contestants that ten singers with the most votes would automatically secure a spot in the next stage of the competition, while the remaining ten would have to perform to convince the panelists that they deserved to proceed.

The experts would then deliberate and select four contestants from those at risk of going home and advance them to the Top 14 as wildcard entries. Desmond was one of those who failed to get enough votes from viewers. However, it did not mark the end of his journey because the judges granted him a second chance by sending him through alongside Josh King, Amanda Barise, and Ché.

American Idol fans on X shared their opinions on Desmond Roberts' entry in the Top 14. While many supported the judges' decision, saying he deserved to move on, others felt he should have gone home.

"Desmond deserves it," a fan wrote.

"Desmond saved ew," another fan commented.

"Desmond saves himself with his rendition of Titanium!" a netizen commented.

American Idol fans had mixed reviews about Desmond's position in the Top 14.

"i’m gonna say it till I’m blue in the face … sending that one country girl home, who sang with Breanna Nix on duo night and keeping Desmond is Twilight Zone coded FOREAL. CAUSE WHAT? I’m genuinely so confused. I don’t ever hear one good note come out of his mouth," a user reacted.

"Desmond Roberts Congratulations!!! Yay!!!!" a person commented.

"Che & Desmond should have not gone through," another person wrote.

"Congratulations! Desmond Roberts," one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"It's time for Desmond to go home. I have no idea what that performance was," a person reacted.

"Desmond deserves to go through," another netizen commented.

Which songs did Desmond Roberts sing in this week's episodes of American Idol?

Episode 12 of American Idol saw the bottom ten contestants sing for a chance to remain in the competition. Desmond decided to present the panelists with his version of Titanium by Sia. His performance earned a standing ovation from all three judges.

While reviewing his act, American Idol judge Lionel Richie praised Desmond for retaining the simplicity of the song, saying he wanted to hear more of that.

"That was standing still, slaying it," he added.

He then urged the contestant to concentrate on song selection and simplicity instead of overcomplicating his performances. In the previous episode, where the American Idol stars sang songs of faith to celebrate Easter, Desmond delivered his rendition of Worship by John Batiste, securing another standing ovation from the experts.

Luke Bryan said he did not know how to judge his act because it was "far beyond" his knowledge level. He then praised his skills and presence on stage, calling it "impressive."

"I don't know what register you sing in but if there's ever a thing called Z flat... I don't know what that other thing you gave us but it was amazing. Your performance and your vocals were just tight, tight, tight," Lionel Richie added.

Despite his efforts, Desmond could not garner America's votes. However, the judges refused to let him go and sent him through to the Top 14 as a wildcard contestant.

Stream American Idol season 23 on Hulu.

