American Idol season 23 episode 11 recap: Contestants sing songs of faith while voting continues

American Idol season 23 returned with another episode on April 20, 2025, celebrating Easter, as the singers presented the judges with songs of faith. The segment also determined the participants' fate as four artists were eliminated from the competition based on America's votes, while the Top 20 were revealed.

Ad

The segment, titled Songs of Faith, also featured special performances from Grammy winner CeCe Winans, American Idol alum Roman Collins, artist in residence Jelly Roll, Brandon Lake, and The Brown Four.

Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood also stepped on the stage to perform while the contestants pleaded for votes, hoping to make it to the Top 14.

Kyana Fanene and Grayson Torrence are eliminated from American Idol season 23

Ad

Trending

Ad

Canaan James Hill opened the night by becoming the first artist to make it to the Top 20. He sang Le'Andria Johnson's Better Days, earning praise from all three judges. While Luke said he had never heard a voice like Canaan's, Carrie applauded him for taking advantage of his "wheelhouse."

Following Canaan came Drew Ryn, who performed Coldplay's Yellow. The American Idol panelists praised her for singing an unconventional song and adding her own touch to it.

Ad

"You're our diamond in the rough. You keep surprising us," Luke commented.

Desmond Roberts came next, singing Worship by Jon Batiste. The experts were in awe of his performance, applauding his range and vocal transitions. While Luke refused to judge his act, Carrie said he "sang the heck out of it." American Idol star Filo was the next artist to make it to the Top 20. He sang Bridge Over Troubled Waters by Simon & Garfunkel.

Ad

While reviewing his performance, Lionel stated that Filo took it "from a whisper to a crescendo." Meanwhile, Luke felt his act was "theatrical." Josh King, the next contestant in the Top 20, sang Joe Cocker's You Are So Beautiful.

"I love that you displayed your sweet, soft side," Carrie remarked.

Shortly after Josh's performance, American Idol panelist Luke Bryan presented a special performance, singing his own song, Jesus 'Bout My Kids. Soon after, host Ryan Seacrest continued announcing this year's Top 20.

Ad

Ad

Thunderstorm Artis' rendition of Reckless Love Cory Asbury garnered praise and applause from the panel. While Carrie commended him for taking it to a "new level," Lionel appreciated his presenting a new side to his musical abilities.

Amanda Braise, another artist to make it to American Idol's Top 20, sang Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You. Lionel commented, "Amazing," while Luke felt it was Amanda's "shining moment." The next artist in the Top 20 was John Foster, who presented the experts with an original, titled Tell That Angel I Love Her.

Ad

The song, which received compliments from the experts, was a tribute to his late friend, Maggie Dunn. Luke expressed that John's performance proved why he deserved to be on the show. Meanwhile, Carrie appreciated John's originality, praising him for maintaining a classic country feel to his songs.

The next singers in the Top 20 were Mattie Pruitt and Olivier Bergeron, who sang Lauren Daigle's Rescue and Rihanna's Stay, respectively, for their solo performances. During a brief break from the contestants' acts, Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake took to the stage to sing Hard Fought Hallelujah.

Ad

Ad

As the results kept rolling in, Breanna Nix found a spot in the Top 20 and presented the experts with her rendition of Up to the Mountain by Patty Griffin. Victor Solomon's name was announced next, and he sang Kurt Carr's For Every Mountain.

"There is something about you that's just electrifying. That was a great performance," Lionel commented.

Baylee Littrell was the next American Idol contestant to advance to the Top 20. He surprised the judges by singing his father, Brian Littrell's Gone Without Goodbye. While Carrie believed it was one of his best performances, Luke advised him to "lean in and annunciate."

Ad

Isaiah Misailegalu and Gabby Samone also advanced to the next stage of the competition. While Isaiah sang Give You Blue by Allen Stone, Gabby presented the judges with I Am Changing from Dreamgirls. Slater Nalley and Zaylie Windsor appeared next, securing spots in the Top 20 of the competition.

While Lionel appreciated Slater's cover of Soulshine by The Allman Brothers Band, calling it a "solid" act, Luke and Carrie questioned Zaylie's choice to sing Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac.

Ad

"Song choice is going to be paramount for you. You have to be you, but what does the voting audience want?" Carrie said.

Jamal Roberts performed next after making the Top 20, singing Forever by Jason Nelson. Luke believed Jamal had the "magic" and appreciated him for "slaying it." Meanwhile, Carrie remarked that it "was a joy" to listen to the American Idol contestant sing.

Ad

American Idol contestant Kolbi Jordan (Image via Getty)

Before the last two spots were filled, CeCe and Roman took to the stage and performed Come Jesus Come. The final contestants to make it to the Top 20 were Ché and Kolbi Jordan. While the former sang Redemption Song by Bob Marley and the Wailers, Kolbi wowed the panelists with her rendition of Amazing Grace.

Ad

"Who knew we were going to create the church of American Idol. You have brought so much spirit, talk, and excitement to this show. God bless you!" Lionel commented.

Based on America's votes, the four contestants eliminated from the competition were Kyana Fanene, Grayson Torrence, MKY, and Penny Samar.

Tune in on April 21, 2025, at 8 pm ET, only on ABC, to see which artists advance to the Top 14 of American Idol.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More