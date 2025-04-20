Who is Jamal Roberts from American Idol? Age, career, and more explored

Jamal Roberts, a participant on season 23 of American Idol, is a 27-year-old Meridian, Mississippi native, who works as a P.E. teacher at Crestwood Elementary. He was featured on Week 4 of the live auditions, where he wowed the judges with his rendition of Mary Jane by Rick James, earning himself a ticket to the next stage of the competition.

Jamal continued to convince the judges to retain him in the competition with his noteworthy performances. After clearing the show's initial rounds, he found himself among the Top 24 contestants. However, now his fate lies in the hands of America, as their votes will decide who will advance to the Top 20 and who will return home.

Fans of the American Idol participant can follow him on his social media platforms, which include Instagram (@officialjamalroberts), TikTok, and Facebook.

1) Jamal is a 27-year-old P.E. teacher on a mission

American Idol participant and a father of two, Jamal Roberts, revealed he was on a mission to reimagine the image of his hometown, Meridian. While speaking to the cameras before his performance in the Arena, Jamal confessed that he wanted to change people's perspective about his city.

He shared that nothing was "peaches and cream" regarding his birthplace and added that a "lot of crime" existed there. He continued by saying that the situation was only "getting worse."

"People are scared to even open up their mouths because somebody gonna point a gun at them because they said the wrong thing," he added.

The American Idol participant said that on some days, he did not even want to step outside. However, he believed the city had potential and could be "a whole lot better." Consequently, he hoped to become the person who could bring light to the place.

As a P.E. teacher to children, he wanted to become their inspiration, hoping to instill the same perseverance in them. While reflecting on his American Idol participation, Jamal said he never thought he would get selected. He believed it happened because he never backed down and continued doing good.

2) American Idol star Jamal Roberts' journey on the show so far

After leaving a lasting impression on the panelists with his audition, Jamal returned to perform his rendition of Her Heart by Anthony Hamilton in the Idol Arena. His performance earned standing ovations and applause from all three judges. Lionel Richie praised him, saying God had "anointed" his voice.

"So fantastic," he added.

While speaking to the cameras, Jamal said he wanted his students to watch his act and understand that everything was achievable if they put their minds to it.

During the Showstoppers round, the American Idol participant sang Chris Stapleton's Tennessee Whiskey, earning yet another standing ovation from the panelists, as they applauded and cheered him.

During his live performance as a Top 24 contestant, Jamal sang Jelly Roll's Liar, compelling the judges to stand up and dance to the song's rhythm. Lionel said Jamal outperformed the original singer, while Carrie stated his act was a "possession."

Jelly Roll was equally complimentary as he not only appreciated his musical skills but also appreciated his mission, dedication, and his "love for his children."

3) American Idol alum Jamal Roberts' Instagram explored

The bio of Jamal's official Instagram page describes him as an artist and contains a contact number and a link people can use to book him for events. The bio further says:

"Singer Harmoni & Lyriks Dad Personality is off the chain."

With over 134K followers, Jamal's page contains 294 posts, mostly videos of him singing. It also features photographs from events and pictures of his children. The latest post was shared on April 19, 2025, with the caption saying:

"Tomorrow’s the big day! Who’s making it to the #Top20 of @AmericanIdol? The wait is real #IDOL."

It is a reference to the upcoming episode set to be released on April 20. The episode will see contestants celebrating Easter by singing gospel and prayer songs.

American Idol season 23 is now streaming on Hulu.

