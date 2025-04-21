"Such a struggle" — American Idol fans share their opinions on Baylee Littrell singing Gone Without Goodbye

American Idol season 23 released a new episode on April 20, 2025. It saw the contestants sing songs of faith during the Easter special episode as America's votes were announced, revealing which artists secured spots in the Top 20 and which did not. Among those who advanced in the competition was Baylee Littrell. He sang his father, Brian Littrell's Gone Without Goodbye for his solo performance.

Ad

The Top 20 were decided based on America's judgment of the contestants' performances the previous week. In last week's episode, Baylee wowed the judges by moving out of his comfort zone and singing an upbeat song like Pharrell Williams' Happy. Viewers were pleased with his act and voted him in the Top 20 of the competition.

For this week's performance, he presented a cover of his father, Backstreet Boys member, Brian's song, hoping to continue his winning streak and earn a spot in the Top 14. While the judges were mostly complimentary, they pointed out areas that Baylee needed to work on.

Ad

Trending

American Idol fans on X were divided over Baylee's Easter special performance. While some appreciated his musical abilities and tone, others were unsure if he deserved a spot in the Top 20.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I’m sorry but Baylee is just such a struggle," a fan wrote.

"Of course Baylee made it, and isn't this a Brian Littrell song?" another fan commented.

"Baylee singing his dads song what a special moment," a netizen tweeted.

Many American Idol fans were pleased to see Baylee advance in the competition and praised his performance in this week's episode.

Ad

"Another amazing voice for #Baylee," a user reacted.

"Great performance by baylee littrell," a person commented.

"Watching Baylee Littrell is bringing me back to my childhood and watching his dad and the times I saw them live!" another fan wrote.

However, other American Idol fans criticized Baylee's act, claiming his skills were not up to the mark.

"Love this song but Brian’s son just doesn’t have as good of a voice as his dad does," one user posted.

Ad

"I like him but that was a kinda disappointing performance from Baylee," a person reacted.

"Idc how good he does, I will not vote for a golden nepo baby," another netizen commented.

What did the American Idol judges say about Baylee Littrell's performance?

Ad

American Idol star Baylee decided to sing Gone Without Goodbye, one of his father's original tracks. While he performed, his parents watched from the audience, smiling and with tears in their eyes, witnessing their son maneuver across the stage to connect with the crowd.

After he concluded his act, American Idol judge Lionel Richie asked him how he felt when his name was called. Baylee said he was "incredibly lucky" to have the support he received from viewers. Lionel then advised Baylee to put pressure on himself, urging him to focus on perfecting his delivery.

Ad

"Scare yourself to death from this point on," he added.

Ad

Carrie Underwood expressed a similar sentiment, calling the performance one of Baylee's "best" performances vocally. She said that she liked the song's "soaring notes," noting that she had never heard Baylee showcase his vocal range. Although she appreciated his "powerful tone," she wanted to see more, encouraging him to open up and engage with the audience.

Luke Bryan chimed in, asking the American Idol participant to "lean in and annunciate everything." He added that he wanted to learn more about Baylee.

Ad

Baylee then explained the significance of the song, saying it was a tribute to the victims of the 9/11 massacre.

American Idol will return with a new episode on April 21, 2025, at 8 pmp ET exclusively on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More