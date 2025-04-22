"This seasons clown" — American Idol fans criticize judges for sending Josh King to the Top 14

Season 23 of American Idol returned with a new episode on Monday, April 21, 2025. It saw the Top 20 contestants singing for a spot in the next stage of the competition. However, all hopefuls could not move on as six contestants were eliminated from the race to the finish line. Among the artists allowed to continue on the show was Josh King, who moved on based on the judges' verdict.

At the start of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest explained that ten contestants with the highest votes from viewers would automatically advance. Meanwhile, the remaining ten would enter the danger zone and sing to convince the judges that they were worthy of being in the competition.

After the conclusion of the performances, the judges deliberated and selected four artists from the bottom ten, allowing them a second chance by retaining them as wildcard entries in the Top 14. Josh King was one of the wildcards besides Ché, Amanda Barise, and Desmond Roberts.

While Josh moved on, Isaiah Misailegalu, Drew Ryn, Olivier Bergeron, Baylee Littrell, Zaylie Windsor, and Victor Solomon were eliminated. American Idol fans were not pleased with the judges' verdict. They took to X to criticize them for selecting Josh, convinced there were other contenders more deserving of his spot.

"Josh King in the Top 14? He's this seasons clown," a fan wrote.

"oh that is BS Josh was not good," another fan commented.

"Josh??? Um why????" a netizen tweeted.

Many American Idol fans were surprised by the judges' decision to give Josh a chance to proceed in the competition.

"Josh over Drew is a F**KING JOKE," a user reacted.

"Judges f**ked up pickin Josh n Amanda over Victor n Isiah WTFFFF," a person commented.

"MKY would've tore that stage up but noooo y'all wanted to choose Josh...like I will forever be salty about this," another fan wrote.

"I must not be getting the memo because WHAT is it in Josh's voice that is worthy of winning American Idol???" one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Ugh I’m so annoyed. Josh!? Really!? Really wish Drew made it through," a person reacted.

"Oh -- the 2nd spot goes to JOSH KING? There's an unexpected one..." another netizen commented.

Which songs did Josh King sing in this week's episodes of American Idol?

After being declared unsafe by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, Josh King stepped on the stage to convince the judges he was worthy of a spot in the Top 14. He presented them with his rendition of Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.

"It is a huge moment right now for Josh, and he is ready to show the judges and you, America, that he's never gonna give this up, that he's got what it takes," Ryan added.

The American Idol contestant received a standing ovation from all three judges, while Lionel Richie asked him to give him "more of that."

During Sunday's segment, Josh sang You Are So Beautiful by Joe Cocker, earning praise and another standing ovation from the panelists. While reviewing his act, judge Carrie Underwood noted that she liked his "sweet and soft" side.

Luke Bryan chimed in, calling Josh a "sneaky little devil," convinced he had the tools to "really be something."

"That was another well-done, perfect moment for you," he added.

Lionel Richie expressed a similar sentiment, praising Josh for celebrating the song's simplicity. He believed Josh was a "storyteller" and "deliverer of the vocals."

Although Josh faced the risk of elimination, the panelists decided to retain him, convinced he had the potential to make it far into the competition.

American Idol season 23 can be streamed on Hulu.

