"She SANG that song!" — American Idol fans react to Kolbi Jordan's head-turning performance

American Idol season 23's latest segment, titled Songs of Faith, was released on April 20. The Top 24 artists awaited the outcome of America's votes, wondering who would advance and who would go home. Kolbi Jordan, one of the hopefuls, was the last singer to make it to the Top 20. After Ryan Seacrest announced her name, she stepped on the stage and presented her rendition of Amazing Grace.

While Kolbi took the last spot and moved ahead in the competition, four participants were eliminated from the race, including MKY, Grayson Torrence, Kyana Fanene, and Peggy Samar.

Kolbi's performance left a lasting impression on the panelists. They got up from their seats and grooved to the rhythm of the music, clapping along with the audience and the other contestants. While reviewing her act, the judges complimented Kolbi's stage presence, vocal range, and overall impact as a performer.

American Idol season 23 fans were equally complimentary of Kolbi's Easter-special act. They took to X to commend Kolbi for her powerful presentation of Amazing Grace, convinced she had winner-worthy potential.

"Kolbi looks so beautiful and she SANG that song! Wonderful performance," a fan wrote.

"Wow, That was an incredible performance by kolbi jordan, She sounded amazing tonight, And it was one of the best performances of the night this week," another fan commented.

"There could be NO MORE PERFECT A SONG CHOICE OR PERFORMANCE than Kolbi's rendition of "Amazing Grace" for Easter," a netizen tweeted.

American Idol fans flooded X with praises for the contestant.

"This is seriously one of the strongest seasons of American idol in a LOOOONG time. My goodness- They knew they had to close it out with Kolbi whew!" a user reacted.

"There’s this girl named Kolbi on American Idol Yall….. A damn star She almost got sent home. Vote for her dammit," a person commented.

"I am SO PROUD of @AmericanIdol for that fantastic show of Faith tonight! To have Kolbi and @carrieunderwood close that thing DOWN like that?!?! Come. On!!!!!! Unbelievable!" another fan wrote.

"#kolbijordan -no matter how it goes on idol, just know that you are a singing superstar!!" one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Amazing performance by Kolbi!! She’s one of my favorites this season!" a person reacted.

"Oh my goodness Kolbi Jordan just brought the whole dadgum gospel into millions of television sets!" another netizen tweeted.

What did the American Idol judges say about Kolbi Jordan's performance?

The 26-year-old singer had the judges on their feet halfway through her performance. While Kolbi showcased her vocal range, the audience and the panelists clapped along to the music. As her act concluded, judge Carrie Underwood threw her arms up in appreciation.

While Kolbi got emotional, Carrie thanked her for the performance, saying it was "amazing." The panelist also praised Kolbi's co-competitors for showing camaraderie and cheering her on.

"It is incredible to see," she added.

Luke Bryan chimed in, saying Kolbi's act, including the musical arrangement and the chorus, was "just breathtaking." Lionel Richie expressed a similar sentiment, praising Kolbi for creating "the church of American Idol."

"You have brought so much spirit, so much talk, so much excitement to this show. God bless you. God bless the people who absolutely voted for you. They felt what you did," he added.

Soon after, Ryan joined Kolbi on stage and congratulated her on her performance. He then urged viewers to vote for their favorite contenders if they wanted to see them in the Top 14.

Viewers can vote at AMERICANIDOL.COM/VOTE or in the American Idol App.

