American Idol season 23 episode 12 recap: Who made it to the Top 14?

American Idol season 23 returned with a new episode on April 21, 2025. Titled Top 14 Reveal, it saw host Ryan Seacrest announce the names of the contestants who made it to the Top 14 based on America's votes and the judges' decision. Hopeful singers took to the stage to deliver emotional live performances, looking forward to making it to the next stage of the competition.

Previously, on American Idol, the Top 20 finalists were announced, and four contestants were sent home, including MKY, Grayson Torrence, Kyana Fanene, and Penny Samar. On Monday's episode, six more artists were sent packing, while 14 moved on in the race to the finish line.

Ten singers, who received the most votes, advanced in the competition automatically, whereas the remaining ten faced the risk of elimination. The judges then handpicked four singers from the danger zone as wildcard entries into the Top 14, while the remaining six were sent home.

The American Idol singers who made it to the Top 14 are Kolbi Jordan, Thunderstorm Artis, Filo, John Foster, Mattie Pruitt, Canaan James Hill, Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, Slater Nalley, Gabby Samone, Desmond Roberts (wildcard), Josh King (wildcard), Ché (wildcard), and Amanda Barise (wildcard).

What songs did the Top 14 of American Idol perform?

Kolbi, the last person to make it to the Top 20, became one of the top vote-getters, advancing straight into the Top 14. She performed I'm Every Woman by Chaka Khan, earning praise from the American Idol judges. When Ryan asked how she felt, she said:

"I mean to be last and then to be first... Y'all, see I'm plus size, I'm trying to walk on the stage because I'm excited, and thank you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Then Isaiah Misailegalu, who was announced unsafe, performed a cover of Sleepwalker by Sammy Johnson. American Idol judge Luke Bryan encouraged the contestant, saying he was one of his favorite voices and had not heard him hit a "bad note all season." Next up was Drew Ryn, who was also in the danger zone. She performed Million Reasons by Lady Gaga, earning applause from the experts.

Thunderstorm Artis, who joined Kolbi in the Top 14, sang Billie Eilish's I Love You. He thanked the viewers after his performance for voting for him. Olivier Bergeron was called on stage next and announced in the danger zone. He performed 3 Doors Down's It's Not My Time. He was followed by Top 14 contestant Filo, singing Skyfall by Adele

John Foster stepped on the stage next and was declared safe by the American Idol host. He presented his rendition of Neon Moon by Brooks & Dunn, garnering applause from the studio audience. He was followed by Josh King, who found himself in the danger zone. He sang Never Gonna Give Up by Rick Astley.

"Give me more of that," Lionel remarked.

Mattie Pruitt and Canaan James Hill followed next and were both sent to the Top 14 based on America's votes. While Mattie presented a cover of Benson Boone's In the Stars, Canaan sang Stand by Donnie McClurkin.

Ché, who landed on the chopping block, hoped to convince the judges with his rendition of John Lennon's Jealous Guy. Luke, while reviewing his act, noted that song choice was important since they were "chock full of great singers."

Baylee Littrell, who was also in the danger zone, performed John Legend's All of Me, followed by Desmond Roberts, another artist at the bottom of the leaderboard, who presented his rendition of Titanium by Sia.

Next came Breanna Nix, who had secured a spot in the Top 14. She sang The Show Must Go On by Queen. Zaylie Windsor performed Still Into You by Paramore but was sent to the danger zone. She was followed by Jamal Roberts, who was voted into American Idol's Top 14, performing Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding.

Slater Nalley sang Jason Isbell's This Ain't It after being announced safe, while Victor Solomon, who was in the danger zone, performed Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees. Gabby Samone joined the Top 14 and delivered a noteworthy performance, singing Don't Rain on My Parade by Barbra Streisand.

She was followed by Amanda Barise, who was unsafe, singing Ain't No Way by Aretha Franklin. Soon after the performances concluded, the American Idol panelists chose four wildcard entries from the ten contestants in the danger zone.

"You've done amazing... be proud of yourself," Carrie said.

Desmond, Josh, Che, and Amanda were sent to the Top 14 by the judges while Isaiah, Baylee, Drew, Olivier, Zaylie, and Victor were sent home.

American Idol season 23 is available to stream on Hulu.

