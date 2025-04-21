I believe American Idol star Baylee Littrell did not deserve a spot in the Top 20

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Baylee Littrell is one of the participants on season 23 of American Idol. The 22-year-old artist secured a spot in the Top 20 singers of the competition during the latest episode, which aired on April 20, 2025. While he moved on to the next stage of the show, four contestants were eliminated based on America's votes, including Grayson Torrence, Kyana Fanene, MKY, and Penny Samar.

Besides his participation, Baylee is popularly known for being the son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell. Although he grew up observing his father's impact and influence on the music industry, knowing opportunities lurked in every corner, he wanted to establish a name for himself. Consequently, he participated in the competition to prove his worth, claiming he could not exist without music.

He earned his entry into the competition by presenting the judges with an original song, titled Waiting On Myself to Die, during the auditions. Baylee gradually cleared the subsequent stages and reached the Top 20 of American Idol. While viewers voted him through to the next stage of the show, I believe he did not deserve a spot among them.

His performances so far have lacked dynamism and the ability to stand out. While the other contestants received praises and standing ovations, Baylee was constantly asked to step up and improve if he wanted to move ahead. Moreover, his edits consistently involved his father, raising questions about whether Baylee's success stemmed from talent or simply nepotism.

American Idol star Baylee Littrell is falling behind his competitors

American Idol's latest episode saw host Ryan Seacrest announce the names of singers who America had voted through to the next stage of the competition. Among them was Baylee, who believed he was lucky to have secured a spot among the Top 20 contestants of the show.

However, his performance was not up to the mark. He presented the panelists with his rendition of Gone Without Goodbye, which was his father's song written as a tribute to the victims of the 9/11 massacre. After Baylee concluded his performance, Lionel urged him to "put pressure" on himself. He warned the American Idol star that luck would not take him any further in the competition.

Lionel advised him to perfect his delivery and scare himself "to death" if he wanted to retain his spot. While criticism is common in competition shows, it stands out when one contestant is repeatedly being asked to push and rework himself. It naturally makes one wonder why he continues to be part of the show.

While singers were given chances to grow, the competition demanded results. However, based on the recent judgment, Baylee had once again failed to meet the judges' expectations.

During Hollywood Week, when Baylee was pitted against Keilene, the judges stated he was "timid" with his verses. Carrie Underwood also revealed that the panelists' decision to advance him was not unanimous and urged him to "step it up."

In the latest episode as well, Carrie called out the lack of "soaring notes" in Baylee's performances, saying she wanted to "hear more of that." However, she praised him for gradually growing confident and learning to take command of the stage. American Idol expert Luke Bryan added that Baylee needed to "lean in" and show more personality.

At this point in the competition, the contestants are familiar enough to engage with the crowd, earning standing ovations and applause. What makes a singer stand out is their ability to perform on stage. While performances do not always require grand movements and stunts, it is often the artist's ability to keep the audience's attention on them.

It is precisely what Baylee lacks, as pointed out by the judges themselves. Lionel, during Baylee's cover of Pharrell Williams' Happy in Hawaii, said that he was "stuck" in one position with his mic in the holster. Consequently, he told him never to return to that stagnancy.

However, in my opinion, Baylee's version of Happy sounded forced, as if he had to prove he could take control of the stage.

While his performance in Hawaii made the judges and the viewers hopeful about his growth, his Top 20 performance proved that he was undeserving of a spot in the show. Consequently, it can be assumed that Baylee's family ties and the judges' preoccupation with Brian Littrell significantly shaped his journey in the competition.

In my opinion, eliminated singer MKY was far more deserving of a spot in the Top 20. From singing a song entirely in Spanish during the American Idol Showstoppers Round to making the judges groove during his performance in Hawaii, MKY showcased how important delivery and stage presence were for an artist. Meanwhile, Baylee's Showstoppers Round performance was not even included in the segment.

If Baylee deserved appreciation for anything, it would be his songwriting skills, as he often presented the viewers with original songs. However, in terms of voice, Baylee failed to stand out and was overshadowed by singers like Canaan, Kolbi, Jamal, Mattie, and more, making him appear unworthy of being a Top 20 contender.

American Idol is available to stream on Hulu.

