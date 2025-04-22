"Bonafide superstar" — American Idol fans celebrate Jamal Roberts making it to the Top 14

American Idol season 23 aired a new episode on April 21, 2025. It saw the Top 20 contestants return to sing for a spot in the Top 14. While each wanted to move on in the competition, only 14 advanced as the remaining six were sent home. Among those who secured a spot in the next stage of the competition based on America's votes was Jamal Roberts.

The 27-year-old P.E. teacher from Meridian was among the top ten contestants, who received the most votes from viewers. Consequently, he automatically secured a spot in the Top 14. Nine other participants joined Jamal by receiving a noteworthy number of votes. Meanwhile, the remaining ten contestants were sent to the danger zone, where they had to await the judges' verdict.

After some deliberation, the experts chose four wildcard entries from the bottom ten and sent them to the American Idol's Top 14. While the journey of some fan favorites ended on this week's episode, netizens were relieved and pleased to have Jamal in the show.

While many fans on X expressed excitement over seeing Jamal move on, others commented on his artistry and skills, saying he deserved to go far in the competition.

"jamal is a bonafide superstar," a fan wrote.

"Yesssss Jamal !! I’m so happy for him," another fan commented.

"Jamal going win #americanidol and I’m so happpppy," a netizen tweeted.

Many American Idol fans were pleased with the outcome, saying Jamal had the potential to become the show's winner.

"Jamal is definitely in my top 5 and I was about to crash out if he didn’t make it to the top 14," a user reacted.

"Jamal is my favorite! Hope he wins it all!!" a person commented.

"Y’all…. Jamal goes crazy on every song on Idol. I’m besides myself. That young man is special," another fan wrote.

"Calling it now. Jamal will be in the top 3," one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Jamal is my fav. He has this old school yet modern vibe and he's gets kinda crazy on stage lol Canaan and Kolbi are good but I feel they need to be more contemporary like him," a person reacted.

"jamal has the IT factor I mean give me an R&B album," another netizen commented.

What songs did American Idol star Jamal Roberts sing in this week's episodes?

During Monday's segment, host Ryan Seacrest declared Jamal Roberts safe before mentioning that Jamal was "doing this for his two daughters back in Mississippi," Lyrik and Harmoni.

The American Idol contestant then presented his rendition of Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding, earning applause from the judges and the audience. The panelists stood up in the middle of his performance and danced to the rhythm of the music, while Carrie Underwood threw her hands in the air.

Panelist Luke Bryan then joined Jamal on stage and jokingly asked him to teach him his dance moves.

In Sunday's episode, when the Top 20 singers performed songs of faith, Jamal Roberts sang Forever by Jason Nelson, securing standing ovations from all three judges. While reviewing his act, Luke said he had "the magic," praising his ability to bring "old school" music to the main stage.

"You're slaying it, buddy," he added.

Lionel Richie chimed in, saying Jamal's performance was "outrageous." Carrie expressed a similar sentiment, thanking the contestant for the act and noting that it was "a joy" to witness him on stage.

American Idol episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

