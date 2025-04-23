“Atrocious”- American Idol fans divided over Zaylie Windsor’s shocking elimination

Season 23 of American Idol made it to episode 11 on April 21. It saw the Top 20 remaining contestants of the season performing, out of which 6 were sent home, and the pool was reduced to the Top 14. Among these 14, 10 seamlessly transitioned further, while 4 were picked by the judges as Wildcard entries.

Zaylie Windsor, one of the 6 eliminated contestants on American Idol season 23, had consistently impressed since her audition. Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan often praised her, and fans on X shared the same views.

However, when Zaylie didn't make it into the Top 14, a lot of the fans on X thought that she deserved it more than the other contestants on the show. Several others thought her elimination was totally apt. Viewers with both of these opinions came to X to comment.

"Omg I’m sorry Zaylie but this is pretty atrocious," a fan said.

"Zaylie Windsor does NOT get auto spot (I've always really liked her but she does have this timid thing at times) -- Song choice was a good uptick for her, but vocally it was a bit shaky and not sure that's the impression to leave when singing for the save soon," another fan said.

"Is Zaylie the worst singer ever to be in the top 20? I have only seen 2 episodes this season but my god...," added a third.

"Zaylie in jeopardy thank you & the judges better not save her over some of the others," commented one.

Some fans of American Idol even sang praises of Zaylie's last performance and wished she continued on the show.

"You had a great performance tonight. You have a good voice. Zaylie Windsor," an X user wrote.

"OK. Zaylie. Go ahead! Best performance she's given. Maybe she needed to be scared of going home," another user wrote.

"Boooo Zaylie is amazing yall need to listen," commented one.

"This is an amazing performance by Zaylie Windsor," wrote another.

Zaylie's performances and what the judges had to say about her on American Idol season 23

The 18-year-old Safford, Arizona resident, Zaylie Windsor, sang Still Into You by Paramore in episode 11, a performance which cut her future short on the show. In the previous episode 10, the show followed the Songs of Faith theme as they were celebrating Easter.

For her performance on the night, Zaylie chose to sing, Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac, a performance that garnered a little more than just praises from the judges, hoots from the audience, and approval from the viewers on X. Carrie Underwood, the American Idol alum turned judge, said:

"Song choice is going to be paramount for you. You have to be youbut what does the voting audience want?"

Lionel Richie, the legendary past-master, acknowledged the uniqueness in Zaylie's sound. He also said that her sound was appealing and asked her to "just bring it to" them some more. Luke Bryan stated that Zaylie was dialed in with her artistry and acknowledged that she leaned on big vocal songs.

For more updates on American Idol season 23 contestant Zaylie Windsor, fans of the show can follow her official Instagram account, @zayliewindsor.

