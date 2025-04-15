"It's an emergency": American Idol star Olivier Bergeron revealed singing was the only future he saw for himself

American Idol contestant, Olivier Bergeron, being a professional singer isn’t just a dream—it’s an urgent necessity. The 22-year-old Canadian expressed in the Top 24 Part 2 episode, which aired on April 14, 2025, that singing is the only future he can envision for himself.

"It’s very hard to be a dreamer where I’m from. It’s an emergency, I need to be a singer," Bergeron said.

Growing up in a small French-speaking community in New Brunswick, Olivier faced challenges that many people in similar situations might struggle to overcome. He underscored that his passion for singing has driven him to pursue a future in music, even when the odds are against him.

Olivier Bergeron describes singing as his only path forward on American Idol

Audition in front of the judges

During his American Idol audition, Olivier Bergeron introduced himself as a truck driver from a small French-speaking village. Prior to performing, he said,

“I never had to speak in English in life,” indicating the language barrier he faced.

Upon entering the audition room, he engaged in a brief exchange with the judges about his hometown, which led to a humorous misunderstanding involving seafood mussels and muscles. Bergeron performed Save Me by Jelly Roll in his audition. After his performance, suggesting the potential for growth in his vocal delivery, Lionel Richie remarked,

“One side of me wants to say, just hold him for a minute. Let him kind of develop, but you’ve got a unique style that you can work with."

Luke Bryan observed that Lionel Richie appeared ready to take a risk on Olivier Bergeron, using the phrase "roll some dice," and expressed that he would also take that same chance. Carrie Underwood agreed with both judges, repeating the phrase "roll that dice" and confirming that she would also vote yes to move Bergeron forward.

All three American Idol judges voted yes, giving Bergeron a golden ticket to Hollywood. Due to his limited English comprehension, Bergeron appeared uncertain at first but quickly understood and exited the room to celebrate with his family.

“I’m going to Hollywood!” he told them.

Performance in Hawaii

Bergeron performed in Hawaii during the American Idol Top 24 round at Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Ko Olina. He sang I Am Not Okay by Jelly Roll in front of the artist-in-residence. Before his performance, he reflected on his situation, stating,

“I always feel like I’m not okay in myself, because I always feel I was failing all my life.”

He shared that he hoped to prove to his hometown that achieving goals is realistic when a person holds on to belief and remains committed to what they believe in. Jelly Roll responded to the performance by drawing parallels to his own experience. He said,

“I know what it’s like to be untrained and overwhelmed and just singing from the bottom of my soul with every part of me shaking."

Jelly Roll acknowledged Bergeron's progress by highlighting how he had already achieved a lot despite being a "kid that hardly speaks English" and expressed strong support by telling him, "I am your family."

Fans can expect high-stakes results and see which contestants move forward to compete in the next phase of the live shows. The results for American Idol season 23's Top 20 will be revealed on Sunday, April 20, 2025 on ABC.

