"I am blown away": American Idol artist-in-residence Jelly Roll admits Jamal Roberts sang his song better than him

On Sunday, April 13, during the Top 24 Part 1 episode of American Idol season 23, Jamal Roberts delivered a performance of "Liar" by Jelly Roll at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii. A teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, Roberts was one of the contestants competing for America's vote in the show's initial live audience voting phase.

Ad

Jelly Roll, serving as artist-in-residence this season, reacted immediately after Roberts' rendition and stated,

“Man, I am blown away.”

The singer then acknowledged that Roberts had taken over the song. The outcome of this round will help determine which contestants advance to the season 23 Top 20.

Jamal Roberts' performance on American Idol season 23

Jamal Roberts performs Liar at Aulani Resort

Ad

Trending

In Sunday's episode, Jamal Roberts showcased his talent as one of the top 24 contestants. This episode kicked off Disney Week, filmed at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii. It was the first round of American Idol where audience votes determined the contestants' fate.

Lionel Richie commented after the performance, saying,

“You took Mr. Roll’s song and beat it up! You exploded off the stage to the point that I had to compose myself.”

Ad

He continued, mentioning that if Roberts had "passed the collection plate" after his performance, he would have gladly given him all his money, underscoring just how "amazing" the performance was.

With American Idol's live voting in place, the judges no longer decide who advances; instead, they offer feedback to the performers. As Roberts took the stage, it was heartwarming to see all three judges—Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood—rising to their feet to applaud his incredible performance. Luke Bryan told Roberts,

Ad

“I can’t take my eyes off you when you’re doing your deal, and that’s what entertainment is all about.”

Carrie Underwood added that they "can feel" the strong connection between Roberts's performance and the audience. She also noted that "this crowd was blown away," highlighting the overwhelming reaction from those in attendance.

Ad

Although their votes no longer affected the outcome, the judges' reactions mirrored the audience's response at the venue. Roberts's rendition of the song received thunderous applause from those present.

Jelly Roll responds to Roberts's version of his song

After Roberts' rendition of the song, Jelly Roll emphasized that the performance had changed his perspective on it. He expressed his deep appreciation for Jamal Roberts' performance saying,

"It ain’t my song no more! I would feel disrespecful to call it my song at this moment. This is now Jamal’s song."

Ad

Ad

He also emphasized the powerful connection he felt, acknowledging how Roberts' voice brought a new life to the song. He noted,

"I was singing Jamal's song tonight. Man, I am blown away. Everything about him; his story, his testimony, his love for his children, his community, his city, but most importantly I love his voice! I love it!"

As American Idol progresses, fans can look forward to additional performances from the contestants as the competition moves into its live voting phase. With the audience now deciding which artists continue, the focus will shift to how each performer adapts to the new format.

Ad

The upcoming results will establish the Top 20, advancing the competition and shaping the trajectory for the remaining contestants.

The top 20 contestants of American Idol Season 23 will be announced on Sunday, April 20, at 8 PM ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More