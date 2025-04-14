Who is Kolbi Jordan from American Idol? First Platinum Ticket winner's age, Instagram, and more explored

Season 23 of American Idol has started and featured notable singers from the start. One of the contestants, Kolbi Jordan, is a 26-year-old singer and performer from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the first platinum ticket recipient of American Idol Season 23. She made her national television debut during the March 9, 2025, premiere, where her audition secured her an early advantage in the competition.

Her appearance and progress have been shared across multiple platforms, including televised episodes and social media. Fans can follow her on Instagram under the handle @kolbijordan.

Kolbi Jordan from American Idol's journey so far and Instagram presence

Kolbi Jordan is on season 23

Kolbi Jordan, a 26-year-old Tulsa, Oklahoma singer, graduated from Union High School in 2016. She portrayed the Dragon in the school production of Shrek and performed the National Anthem at her graduation.

As reported by Tulsa World, she started directing her church's praise team at age 11, and later started her own gospel group as a teenager. She was the principal contralto in her school's jazz choir.

In December 2023, Kolbi expressed her commitment to her music career in a Facebook post, stating it was "time" to take her dreams seriously. She emphasized that singing is not a hobby but a gift and that music is a major part of her story, which she aims to share with others.

Kolbi confirmed on January 25, 2025, that she would be appearing on the show. She posted on Instagram, stating that she had done "a thing" and encouraged her followers to tune in on March 9, 2025, to find out what happened, questioning whether she had received the "golden ticket."

Her platinum ticket was awarded after a performance at a Tennessee Titans game in late 2024. American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood presented her with the platinum ticket, which allowed her to bypass the first round of Hollywood Week. In an interview with WKRN after receiving the ticket, Kolbi said,

“I’ve worked so hard and to be seen like I’m being seen is amazing. Insane. I was not expecting this. I wasn’t expecting my day, but I’m so grateful.”

Kolbi Jordan’s Instagram presence

Kolbi’s Instagram handle is @kolbijordan, and she had around 17,000 followers as of this writing. Her posts document her experience on American Idol and her musical background.

On April 10, 2025, she posted a beach photo and wrote:

“What better way to celebrate making it to the #Top24 than spending it here at @DisneyAulani! We perform on the @AmericanIdol stage again this SUNDAY and MONDAY, you don’t want to miss it!”

On March 10, 2025, the day after her audition aired, she wrote:

“Catch me on American Idol TONIGHT @ 7PM CT!!!!! Don’t forget I’m going live after the show so let’s chat! Meet me there! Meet me on my socials. Facebook & Instagram @kolbijordan & TikTok @kolbijordanoffical Americanidol2025 #auditions.”

Earlier, on July 30, 2024, she posted a video of herself singing at church, captioned:

“Listen, Jesus been too good to me. Lord I love you! I play no games behind him!”

On July 4, 2023, she shared a birthday photo and noted it was her birthday, adding that a "reel" would be posted soon.

Tune in to American Idol season 23 every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC or stream it on Hulu.

