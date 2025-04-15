"Really need their hearing checked": American Idol season 23 fans claim judges ignore weak performances during Hawaii showcase

The latest American Idol season 23 episodes, aired in two parts on April 13 and 14, 2025, have sparked mixed reactions from fans, particularly after the show's Top 24 performances from Hawaii. As the remaining contestants showcased their talents, many viewers voiced their disapproval of the judges' consistent praise.

Fans on social media expressed concerns that the judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, were overly positive despite what some considered weak performances. Many viewers felt the judges failed to offer honest critiques after what they considered weak performances.

American Idol fans compared the current panel's feedback to past judges like Simon Cowell, wishing for more blunt and constructive criticism.

"These judges really need their hearing checked honestly they cannot be truthful with anybody on here Zaylie was just absolutely off tune.. it was horrible and they're saying how great she was!! #AmericanIdol," a tweet read.

"These judges bore me to death. I miss the Simone Cowell and Randy days. But now we are too sensitive to criticism," a user commented.

"SHE "THE WIZ-AFIED" DEFYING GRAVITY AND IT WAS A HOT MESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS. UNTIL THE END #AmericanIdol," a user wrote.

Despite the criticism, some fans strongly supported specific contestants, with many showing confidence in their potential to win the season. Supporters also shared their personal favorites, calling for America to back these contestants as American Idol progresses.

"That’s right Jamal. We came to take it. Did not come to play around. Chewed that song on up! #AmericanIdol #JamalRoberts,"a tweet read.

"Jamal or Canaan are gonna win this season! Calling it now! #americanidol," a person commented.

"Che, Gabby, Jamal, Breanna, MKY & Kolbi have my votes. America dont let me down. 😭 #AmericanIdol," a user wrote.

Performances during the American Idol season 23 Hawaii showcase

The Monday episode of the American Idol Hawaii showcase featured 12 performances from the remaining half of the Top 24 contestants. John Foster opened the night with Callin' Baton Rouge by Garth Brooks. The judges noted his energy and song choice. Desmond Roberts followed with Do I Do by Stevie Wonder, with comments focused on his coordination with the band.

Drew Ryn performed I'm With You by Avril Lavigne. The judges observed her control and stage awareness. Canaan James Hill sang Glory to Glory to Glory and received remarks on simplifying his approach due to vocal strain. Filo performed Who's Lovin' You by The Jackson 5. The panel mentioned his vocal range and phrasing.

Kyana Fenene chose I Am by Stan Walker. The judges noted the audience's response and the atmosphere during her set. Olivier Bergeron sang I Am Not Okay by Jelly Roll. The judges commented on his confidence during the latter half of the song.

Grayson Torrence performed Ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine. Feedback focused on his interpretation of the song. Josh King sang I'm Still Standing by Elton John. The judges commented on his engagement with the crowd and use of the harmonica.

Mattie Pruitt performed Wide Awake by Katy Perry. She was noted for her unique delivery. Thunderstorm Artis sang Is This Love by Bob Marley. The panel emphasized his musical expression. Amanda Barise ended the show with Defying Gravity from Wicked, receiving comments on her arrangement and audience response.

Catch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday and Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

