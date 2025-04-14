“Not that great”- American Idol fans divided over Zaylie Windsor’s performance

American Idol season 23 episode 10 was released on April 14, 2025, and saw the Top 24 contestants compete at the Aulani Resort in Hawaii to secure a final spot. The episode also saw singer Ashanti come in as a guest judge, who was on-stage for the two-part episode.

Ad

Fans of the show were looking forward to seeing Zaylie Windsor's performance after her performance during the audition. She sang Heart of Glass by Blondie in the Top 24. Before her performance, Zaylie admitted to feeling nervous about her song choice because she thought the other contestants had better songs.

She decided to sing her own rendition of the song with an added dance beat in the second half. All three judges, including Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, praised Zaylie for her performance.

Ad

Trending

However, fans of American Idol were divided over their opinion of the same. They took to X to express their thoughts, with one person saying they thought that "Zaylie is not that great."

"In my opinion, Zaylie is not that great, and the judges are acting like it was the best performance of the night," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others agreed with that opinion as they said that the judges needed to get "their hearing checked" because Zaylie was "absolutely off-tune." Some also said that while she had great foundation, the American Idol contestant needed "time and development."

"Zaylie needs a few more years. Great foundation but needs time & development," said another.

"These judges really need their hearing checked honestly they cannot be truthful with anybody on here. Zaylie was just absolutely off-tune.. it was horrible, and they're saying how great she was!!" added a third.

Ad

"I just don't get it with Zaylie...not impressed. Alot of screeching," commented one.

However, other American Idol fans thought that Zaylie's performance in Top 24 was praiseworthy.

"Perfect rendition of a classic song Zaylie is going to be a star," an X user wrote.

"Zaylie picked one of my favorite songs from my youth! Loved it," another user wrote.

Ad

"Hearing Zaylie singing Blondie on @americanidol the week we lost Clem Burke.. I like this girl..@zayliewindsor - you struck a chord tonight..," commented one.

"IMO Zaylie could be a Taylor Swift if molded the right way by the right people…….just sayin," said another.

Zaylie Windsor's performance and judges' comments on American Idol season 23, episode 10

Zaylie Windsor was nervous about her choice of song when the guest judge, Ashanti, suggested that Zaylie make the song her own. She advised the contestant not to lose herself while trying to do justice to a song.

Ad

Ad

The 18-year-old from Safford, Arizona, followed the advice and delivered her own version of the song. She changed up the song in the second half and made it feel like a ballad. It worked, as the judges had nothing but good things to say about her performance.

Carrie Underwood called her performance musically "cool," and acknowledged the disco and the country twang in it. She concluded by saying that Zaylie had "sparkle stardust" sprinkled all over herself and that she was a fan of hers. Lionel Richie chimed in, saying that he loved the way she "took it and made it yours."

Ad

"It was the right song for you," Richie added.

Luke Bryan appreciated the professional things she was doing at her age, as he shared that he wasn't doing the same when he was as old as her. He acknowledged how she held the room with her guitar and stated that the sky was the limit for her.

For more updates on American Idol season 23, fans can follow its official Instagram account, @americanidol.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More