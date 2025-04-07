American Idol season 23 episode 7 recap: Contestants perform with a live band in the Showstopper Round

The latest episode of American Idol season 23 was released at 8 pm ET on April 6, 2025, on ABC. Simon Fuller created the American singing competition television series, which is currently hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Veteran singers Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan return as judges from the previous season. They are joined by season four winner Carrie Underwood, who replaced Katy Perry from the previous season.

The previous episode saw the contestants compete in Hollywood Week on American Idol. Platinum Ticket winners Filo, Kolbi Jordan, and Canaan James Hill sang together while Josh King and Jamal Roberts were able to impress the judges among nine eliminations.

In the latest episode, the judges send four contestants straight into the Top 24. The singers perform with a live band for the first time in the Showstopper Round.

What happened in American Idol season 23 episode 7?

Jelly Roll joined American Idol as its in-house Artist in Residence. He helped the remaining contestants prepare their performances. Victor Solomon, a former The Voice finalist, performed In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins on American Idol. He had been living in L.A. for two years and faced challenges. Solomon worked with the band to create an arrangement for his performance.

Mattie Pruitt, 15, performed A Man's World by James Brown. She came from a large family with 12 siblings and revealed that she sometimes doubted herself. After her performance, the judges praised her with Luke calling her "a star". Kolbi Jordan sang River Deep Mountain High by Ike and Tina Turner as one of three platinum ticket holders.

Isaiah Misailegalu performed What Hurts the Most by Rascal Flatts. He mentioned that he was new to performing with a band. The judges advised him to lower the key, and he took their advice while performing. Breanna Nix sang The Trouble with Love by Kelly Clarkson. Breanna shared that she had learned some difficult information about her family. Her father had been in prison, and the man she thought was her father was actually her stepfather.

Drew Ryn, a former X Factor USA contestant, performed Always on My Mind by Willie Nelson, impressing the judges despite a rehearsal mistake. Jamal Roberts, a Mississippi father of two, sang Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton, earning a standing ovation from Lionel Richie.

Amanda Barise confidently performed Ain’t Nobody by Chaka Khan, receiving a standing ovation. Desmond Roberts sang Barracuda by Heart, John Foster performed In Color by Jamie Johnson, and Zaylie Windsor’s rendition of Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish stood out to the judges.

Filo performed Anything Worth Holding On To by Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett. Slater Nalley sang Ophelia by The Band. MKY sang Sabor a Mi by Luis Miguel. Gabby Samone sang Four Women by Nina Simone. Thunderstorm Artis performed Imagine by John Lennon. He previously did a cover of Blackbird by The Beatles on The Voice but wasn't able to impress the judges on American Idol.

Olivier performed Like a Stone by Audioslave. The platinum ticket holder, Canaan James Hill, sang Never Would Have Made It by Marvin Sapp despite being nervous about the live band setting. By the end of the American Idol episode, the judges had selected Canaan James Hill, Gabby Samone, Mattie Pruitt, and Zaylie Windsor to move on to the Top 24. Sixteen contestants were eliminated from the competition.

The remaining 42 contestants will compete against each other on the April 7 episode of American Idol. They will vie for the last 20 spots in the Top 24.

