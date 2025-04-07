Orpheum theatre hosts Hollywood Week battles on American Idol season 23

American Idol returned for its 23rd season on March 31, 2025, with Hollywood Week at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Contestants who earned golden tickets faced solo and group challenges before judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. With half set to be cut, the episode delivered high-stakes performances and intense battles.

Three platinum ticket winners, Kolbi Jordan, Filo, and Canaan James Hill, performed as a trio in the competition. The recent episode which aired on April 6, featured more performances, as Jelly Roll joins as the first-ever artist-in-residence, mentoring the remaining contestants.

Hollywood Week begins with high-stakes performances in American Idol

The March 31 episode of American Idol showcased the beginning of Hollywood Week, filmed at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. During this round, contestants competed in front of judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood, with the stakes raised by the knowledge that half of them would be eliminated.

According to ABC, the singers would “battle through intense challenges and group performances.” One of the notable segments featured the platinum ticket winners, Kolbi Jordan, Filo, and Canaan James Hill, who performed together as a trio.

Although platinum ticket holders typically bypass the first round of competition, press photos confirmed their participation in a group performance, continuing the pattern seen in earlier seasons. Contestants were seen facing both solo and team-based challenges, with no clear indication during the episode of who had been cut.

However, ABC later confirmed that 62 contestants moved on to Hollywood Week's next phase, often called the showstopper round. Producers and several audience members offered behind-the-scenes looks at the filming. These posts revealed the setting inside the Orpheum and reactions from the crowd, giving fans a brief look at how the day unfolded in Los Angeles.

Four Contestants secure top 24 spots before head-to-head round

At the end of the Showstoppers round on the April 6 episode of American Idol, four contestants received an early surprise. Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood gathered Canaan James Hill, Gabby Samone, Zaylie Windsor, and Mattie Pruitt to deliver the results,

“Unfortunately, this is where it ends for you… when it comes to the three of us deciding y’all’s fate,” Luke told them.

He then added,

“Y’all have made it straight to America’s vote. It’s official, y’all are in the Top 24.”

Canaan performed Marvin Sapp’s Never Would Have Made It, a moment that stood out to Richie, who called it “the greatest performance I have ever seen.” Gabby sang Nina Simone’s Four Women, which made a strong impression, described as a performance that had a significant emotional impact at the Orpheum Theatre.

Mattie, 15, became the youngest contestant to make it into the Top 24 of American Idol. Her rendition of James Brown’s It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World showed her vocal ability across different ranges. Zaylie, 18, sang Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, using both her voice and guitar throughout the performance.

This early advancement means that only 20 more contestants will move on after the next round. The head-to-head battles airing on April 7 will determine who joins the four singers already voted through. With only limited spots left, the upcoming episode will be a crucial moment for the remaining hopefuls looking to stay in the competition.

Watch American Idol episodes airing on ABC.

