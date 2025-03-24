American Idol season 23 episode 4 recap: Who advanced to Hollywood Week?

American Idol season 23 episode 4 aired on March 23, 2025, resulting in 12 contestants advancing to Hollywood Week, including Penny Samar, Jamier, and more.

The two-hour broadcast featured 16 performers auditioning in Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York City. Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood joined Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges' table, evaluating six original song performances and eight cover versions.

The contestant pool ranged from ages 15 to 27, including two performers with family music industry connections. Four split decision votes occurred during the episode, while three contestants received unanimous rejections. Ryan Seacrest hosted the American Idol auditions, which marked the penultimate round before Hollywood Week begins.

American Idol season 23 episode 4 sends 10 singers to Hollywood Round

Penny Samar, 23, arrived at her American Idol audition with a dedicated group of supporters she named the pink penny club. The Williamsport PA singer chose to sing Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan. Carrie and Luke suggested toning down certain performance aspects, but voted yes. Lionel's no vote led to a split decision, with Carrie's yes breaking the tie.

Jamier, a 19-year-old from Buffalo, New York, stepped up with Lose Control by Teddy Swims. His background story revealed his role as the oldest of five siblings, who stepped into a parental role after their father's departure. The judges advised him to balance his technical skills. The panel united in sending him forward.

John Foster brought Louisiana flavor to his audition, sharing local cuisine with the judges before performing. The 18-year-old tackled Alan Jackson's Don't Rock the Jukebox and Conway Twitty's Goodbye Time. After his second song showcased additional vocal abilities, all three judges approved his advancement.

More successful auditions and split decisions

Drew Ryn's return to television competition marked a full circle moment. The 26-year-old previously competed on X Factor USA as a teenager. Her original composition Walk on Water earned praise for its professional quality. The judges recognized her growth since her earlier competition experience.

Desmond Roberts balanced his 70-mile commute to teach at School of Rock in Los Angeles with his musical aspirations. The 26-year-old's connection with young music students and technical skills convinced all three judges of his potential.

Nina Daig chose to perform her original song Average Joe, written for her brother with disabilities. Making her first public performance, she accompanied herself on piano. The judges acknowledged her limited experience, but recognized potential in her storytelling. Despite initial hesitation from Luke and Lionel regarding her readiness, American Idol judges advanced her unanimously.

Besides, Sophia Humbert, Mattie Pruitt, Jamal Roberts, Sam Sparks, Lola, and Freddie McClendon also made it to the list of Hollywood attendees.

Eliminated contestants

Calen Davis Santos, 27, selected What You Won't Do for Love by Bobby Caldwell. After participating in a montage of contestants bringing refreshments to the judges, he mentioned performing Carrie's Before He Cheats at his first gig. His performance style focused heavily on improvisation, leading to three no votes.

Phoebe White, 15, showcased yodeling skills, which prompted an impromptu yodeling attempt from Carrie. Despite displaying technical proficiency that surpassed Carrie's attempt, the judges determined her performance did not align with the competition's requirements.

Caroline Woodfill, 20, presented her original composition Diner with the Tea. The song's content focused on small-town gossip, drawing comparisons to Harper Valley PTA. While Lionel found entertainment value in her performance, all three judges voted against her advancement.

Mae Mae, 15, performed No Matter What by Callum Scott, a song her father Toby Gad co-wrote. However, the American Idol singer struggled with pitch control. Luke identified the need for vocal improvement while Carrie cast the lone supporting vote. The young performer received suggestions to gain more studio experience.

The American Idol season 23 episode 4 concluded with an announcement of the final audition episode airing the following Sunday, followed by the start of Hollywood Week on Monday. The two-hour broadcast featured distinct musical styles, original compositions, and varied experience levels among contestants. These auditions completed the fourth round of season 23's initial phase.

American Idol season 23 episode 5 is set to air on March 30.

