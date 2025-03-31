“Will go far”- American Idol fans react to Zaylie’s head-turning performance

With episode 6, American Idol season 23 is over with its auditions phase, which was released on March 30. The last audition episode saw the three judges- Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood giving away the final remaining Platinum Ticket to Canaan Hill.

Zaylie Windsor also received 2 yesses, enough for her to advance to the next level. She sang a song she wrote by herself titled, The Used and played the guitar as she sang. While Luke backed out, saying that he didn't think she was ready yet, Carrie and Lionel gave her the green signal.

Fans of American Idol also had mixed emotions about Zaylie. While some of them thought her voice was spectacular, some agreed with Luke's judgement and stated that they didn't think she was up to the show's singing standards. They came to X to react to her performance.

"Even from a small audition clip I can tell Zaylie will go FAR," a fan said.

"Up next tonight on #AmericanIdol auditions is #ZaylieWindsor and singing a song she wrote. It's yes's for her and she is heading to #Hollywood, Congrats Zaylie!" said another.

"Zaylie’s already winning after being compared to @taylorswift13," added a third.

"This is an amazing performance by Zaylie Windsor," commented one.

Meanwhile, some fans of American Idol didn't think Zaylie was up to the mark.

"Zaylie has potential but I think she needs some vocal coaching," an X user wrote.

"This Zaylie kid.. It's not for me!" another user wrote.

"Surprised they let her through," commented one.

"Her voice is terrible," wrote one.

Zaylie's performance and what the judges had to say on American Idol season 23, episode 6

The 18-year-old Zaylie stated that she wrote her audition song, The Used, a few years back. She was accompanied by her acoustic guitar, and her singing, paired with her vocals, was what captivated the judges and the audience alike. After her performance, Lionel asked her if she really wrote the song when she was 14. He then stated:

"You showed us a lot in your voice. You can go from being small and focused to, like, soaring. I’m impressed at the song, as well. I feel like you’ve got a lot of artistry in there."

Zaylie stated that her song was inspired by a breakup. However, she also revealed that the song was not just about a breakup but also the phase where one tries to find oneself. This made Carrie Underwood say that she reminded her of Taylor Swift. While Lionel and Carrie approved of her, Luke thought she wasn't yet ready for the season.

Carrie told him that she had a Taylor Swift quality in her, and it wasn't the giant vibrato or the belly voice but "something" that made her feel sure of Zaylie. She noted that if Zaylie wrote such a song at the age of 14, there must be other things under her musical talent arsenal.

New episodes of American Idol season 23 are released on Sundays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

