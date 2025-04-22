"Cancel the rest of the season" — American Idol fans react to Olivier landing in the danger zone

American Idol aired its Top 14 results episode on April 21, 2025, revealing which contestants advanced and who faced elimination. After a "Songs of Faith" theme night on April 20, the top 20 contestants were called forward by Ryan Seacrest to learn whether they were safe.

Those in the top 10 performed again to celebrate, while those in the bottom 10 sang for a chance to earn one of the judges’ four saves. Olivier Bergeron, who had previously impressed viewers with his performances, found himself in the bottom 10, known as the "danger zone."

Olivier performed It’s Not My Time by 3 Doors Down during the episode, hoping to secure a spot in the Top 14. Despite receiving support from the judges, Olivier was not selected to advance. His placement in the bottom group came as a surprise to many viewers who had supported him throughout the season.

After the episode aired, fans expressed their reactions online. They took to X to react to Olivier’s placement in the danger zone.

"no drew? no olivier? cancel the rest of the season," one fan commented.

Some felt Olivier deserved another chance, while others shared their disappointment about the night's results.

"So sad Olivier didn’t make it through. #AmericanIdol I think he could be a true superstar. Wishing him great success!" another user said.

"Don't feel defeated. You had a great performance tonight. You have a good voice. Olivier Bergeron," an X user wrote.

"I don't really understand WHY they went for Josh over Olivier -- but at least we got Che still repping for the internationals," a tweet read.

A few American Idol fans also said the judges seemed "confused" and suggested there should have been a swap between Josh and Olivier.

"Swap Olivier for Josh. I think they just got confused," a fan wrote.

"NOT OLIVIER. WTF are you people listening to and voting on??? because this doesn’t make sense the ones in danger," one netizen tweeted.

"OLIVIER'S NOT SAFE? ZUT ALORS -- and yet I liked his performance LAST night a LOT more (though tonight's is still nice)," one tweet said.

"Damn I love Olivier," another user said.

Who made it to Top 14 of American Idol season 23?

During the April 21, 2025, episode of American Idol, Olivier Bergeron landed in the bottom 10 and performed It’s Not My Time by 3 Doors Down, hoping to earn a spot through a judges’ save. Although Carrie Underwood praised his rock style and mentioned that she had been a "champion" for him, Olivier was not selected to advance.

The Top 14 contestants moving forward are Kolbi Jordan, Thunderstorm Artis, Filo, John Foster, Mattie Pruitt, Canaan James Hill, Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, Slater Nally, Gabby Samone, Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Che Chesterman, and Amanda Barise.

Olivier Bergeron, a 23-year-old truck driver from Kedgwick, New Brunswick, competed in American Idol season 23 after gaining attention for his French-language music and his 2024 EP Dans un vieux placard. Speaking about the judges, he shared:

“I love Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie is just a legend. You know, he worked with Michael Jackson and people like this. And I love the tone of Luke Bryan too."

Olivier, who taught himself guitar through YouTube and previously reached the semifinals of Star Académie in Canada, shared on the show that it was his dream to become a singer, calling it an "emergency" for him to succeed.

Watch the latest episodes of American Idol, currently streaming on Hulu.

