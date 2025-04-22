"Robbed!"— American Idol fans upset over MKY's shocking elimination

American Idol season 23 aired episode 11 this week on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The segment featured songs of Faith in tune of this week's Easter holiday theme as the Top 20 were revealed.

Before each performer took to the stage, host Ryan Seacreast revealed whether they made it to the Top 20 and only those who advanced performed. This meant the four contestant who didn't advance to the next stage did not perform on April 20, 2025, including MKY aka Mikey Jimenez, who was eliminated from the show during its Easter Special.

Fans of the singing competition took to social media to react to MKY's elimination and were upset to see the fan-favorite go home. One person wrote on X:

"MKY was robbed!"

Netizens react to MKY's elimination (Image via X/@lilacpeeps)

"I Called It. I knew MKY wasn't going to last because the Idol audience is never going to go for this s*xy sh**! Pretty boy types have NEVER been what Idol's audience wants!!!" a fan commented.

"MKY going home has to be the BIGGEST upset.. but we needed 3 country singers & a nepo baby… yall suck," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 criticized the show in light of the latest elimination:

"We just turned it. Done with the show," a person wrote.

"So happy for Kolbi & gutted for @mky Get him in the studio with the right producers. He is ready to go," a fan commented.

"I feel so bad for MKY omg he was so genuine," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"How is it that someone hot, fit, charismatic and could actually sing like MKY doesn’t make top 20 on #AmericanIdol it’s shaping out to be the most uninspired bunch of pedestrians this season," a person wrote.

"Why they eliminated the only one with star quality. He could be the next Benson Boone," a fan commented.

MKY's American Idol season 23 journey explored

MKY first appeared on American Idol season 23 during the March 17, 2025 episode. At the time, he sang Ooo Baby Baby, by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, which earned him praises and three yeses, advancing him to the Hollywood Round.

During the Hollywood Round, the American Idol season 23 singer sang a Spanish song to bring his culture forward and made it to the Top 24. In Hawaii, as part of Top 24, the American Idol season 23 contestant sang Adorn. However, that was MKY's last performance on the show as he was eliminated earlier this week during the Easter special.

After his elimination from the singing reality show, MKY or Mikey took to social media to reflect on his journey. In an Instagram post, the singer wrote that he would "forever cherish" those moments, memories, and the friends he made.

The American Idol season 23 contestant further said that he would "always" be grateful for the opportunity to sing and represent Los Angeles on a national platform. MKY wrote that although his journey was over, he wanted to embrace all the love and support he gained.

"Be ready because this is just the beginning," he added.

MKY wasn't the only eliminated contestant who reflected upon his journey online. Grayson Torrence, who was also eliminated during Sunday's episode thanked the show for "everything" and for letting her meet some of the "best people" she met.

She added that she wouldn't be who she was if she hadn't participated in the show and thanked those who pushed her to chase her dreams.

Fans online reacted to MKY's elimination ahead of the Top 20 and were upset to see him go.

Tune in every Monday and Tuesday to watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 on ABC.

