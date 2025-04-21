"THIS IS A GIFT FROM GOD"— American Idol fans praise Jamal Roberts' Easter Special performance

American Idol season 23 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The segment was an Easter special, as the holiday fell on the same day, and contestants performed songs of Faith.

For Jamal Roberts, his powerful performance included a rendition of Forever by Jason Nelson, which earned him praises from the judges and fans online. Taking to the social media platform, X, fans shared positive feedback for Jamal's Easter special song. One person wrote on X:

"This young black man lost his mom who raised him, lost his grandmother, FATHER not around and still made it! PE Teacher, raising daughters on his own! LORD JESUS cover him! THIS IS A GIFT FROM GOD NOT A TALENT! Vote NOW!"

"Finally I can breathe!! I’m like if y’all don’t call Jamal’s name soon, I know something!! This is the song he sung on Sunday’s Best! Jamal Roberts," a fan commented.

"The next AMERICAN IDOL WINNER!!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 called him the GOAT:

"Jamal Roberts the goat," a person wrote.

"I think he has a future in gospel music! He’s good!" a tweet read.

Fans of season 23 further said:

"At this point they make Jamal Roberts go last to make sure everyone watches until the end," a person wrote.

"This man sang that song down!" a fan commented.

"It's current but it's old school too— Luke Bryan praises Jamal Roberts' Easter Special performance during American Idol season 23

In American Idol season 23 episode 11, Jamal Roberts performed Forever by Jason Nelson, which earned him praise online and from the studio audience. As the powerful performance wrapped up, the judges hooted for the participant as Luke Bryan started the round of feedback for the singer's latest performance.

The judge told the season 23 contestant that he had the "magic" and noted that Jamal typically did so many wonderful things.

"But what I really love the most is it's current but it's old school too," Luke added.

He added that the American Idol season 23 contestant was doing "old school stuff" which was "so fun to watch." Luke further told Jamal he was "slaying it." Lionel Richie praised the cast member and said, "Here comes Jamal, y'all." The judge asked Jelly Roll if he saw Jamal perform, and the singer said:

"Meridian, Mississippi, strikes again."

Lionel Richie further said that it didn't matter what "school" it was, Jamal did "some outrageous singing." He added that he didn't know who possessed the season 23 participant but said that if it was the Holy Ghost, it was going to be with the singer.

"That was amazing," he added.

Carrie Underwood praised the contestant's talent and said it was "as sparkly" as his outfit. She further called his performance "wonderful" and said he was a "joy" to watch. The American Idol season 23 judge said it was evident that Jamal felt every single word that came out of his mouth and every note he sang.

Ryan Seacrest joined the contestant on stage and asked him what he thought about what people felt while he was singing. The American Idol season 23 star said that the message he was trying to portray was that he had lost his mother four years ago to the day.

"And a couple of days from now be the, um, I lost my grandmother as well, so April is a really hard month for me so I just wanted to let the world know that no matter who you lose, I know somebody that'll love you forever," he added.

Fans online reacted to Jamal's performance and praised the singer for his talent.

Episodes of American Idol season 23 are available to stream on Hulu.

