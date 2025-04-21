"Soul-stirring"— American Idol fans react to John Foster's tribute to his late friend, Maggie Dunn

American Idol season 23 aired its Easter special segment this Sunday on April 20, 2025. The episode saw the remaining singers take to the stage, including John Foster who paid tribute to his late friend, Maggie Dunn with his original composition, Tell That Angel I Love Her.

As he sang, the contestant got emotional and wiped away his tears as he received feedback and praises from the judges. Fans online also reacted to John's performance and praised him. One person wrote on X:

"John Foster is a star and still so young. Soul-stirring."

"That was an amazing performance by john foster, His original song is awesome tonight," a fan commented.

"John Foster has some serious Dwight Yoakam vibes. Like Dwight mixed with George Strait," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 called John Foster a "star":

"Whoever this John kid is singing Country music on #AmericanIdol … he is a STAR," a person wrote.

"I love, love, love this Guy's voice....hope he persues music, I would be a FAN...my type of singer in everyway!" a fan commented.

"Country crooner John Foster is next through (good golly he looks and sounds so much like a young Dwight Yoakam)," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"I had my mom on mind today, missing her, and this had me sobbing," a person wrote.

"Finally, someone who can actually sing traditional country music. Reminded me of George Strait. Good luck," a fan commented.

John Foster pays tribute to late friend, Maggie Dunn with an original song during American Idol's Easter special

In American Idol's Songs of Faith special, which aired on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, John Foster performed his original song, Tell That Angel I Love Her. The song was a tribute to his late friend, Maggie Dunn, who passed away in 2022, along with Caroline Gill.

"I love you, Maggie," John said at the end of his performance.

After the song, John told the host, Ryan Seacrest, that his friend's mother was in the audience and called her the strongest woman he knew.

The American Idol season 23 judges praised John's performance as Carrie Underwood told him she loved that he kept it "very traditional." She told him there was a "wonderful throwback" about his voice and style and said there was something lacking in country music today.

"We have a lot of outlaw country, we have a lot of new country, and I love that you keep it very traditional," she added.

She said she felt like who John was and that she loved that they got to hear "a sweet, tender" side of the singer's voice that she didn't know he had. Luke Bryan also sang John's praises and said that throughout the competition, John had been a "wild card" for him. However, his Easter Special song removed "all doubts" from his mind that the contestant desvered to be on the show.

What happened to Maggie Dunn?

According to WAFB9 Live + Local, Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill passed away on December 31, 2022, after a police car hit them while speeding during a chase. Maggie's brother, Liam, was also in the girls' car and sustained major injuries.

After the collision, Caroline Gill's parents filed a lawsuit against the officers and five patrol cars for "reckless and dangerous" driving as well as for violating their pursuit policies.

John Foster, friend of Maggie Dunn, paid tribute to his late friend during American Idol season 23's latest episode, which aired on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

