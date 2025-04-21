⁠Who is American Idol season 23 star John Foster? Age, Instagram, and more explored

Season 23 of American Idol has made it to episode 10 on April 20. The episode saw 12 of the Top 24 contestants performing once again, much like they did last week at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii. This week, though, two contestants would go home in each of the two episodes, bringing the contestant count down to 20.

John Foster was among the Top 24 contestants who graced the stage of American Idol last week and in episode 10. His performances, including an original that he performed in the latest episode, called Tell That Angel I Love Her stayed with the audience.

John is 18 years old and hails from Addis, Louisiana. He is an avid singer and songwriter and can be followed @officialjohnfoster on Instagram.

More on American Idol season 23 singer John Foster

The 18-year-old John Foster from Addis, Louisiana, was already a recording artist before gracing the stage of American Idol season 23. His Instagram profile has a link in his bio to his website, johnfmusic.com. Here, it says that he's a Nashville recording artist and an avid student of country music.

It further states that:

"He enjoys learning the vast history of the genre, its notable figures, and the intricacies that make it so unique and lovable."

His information also states that he was influenced by artists such as George Strait, Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley, and Willie Nelson. John isn't just an avid learner, the website states, but has also had the opportunity to perform with notable names such as Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and Doug Stone and Louisiana musicians Don Rich, Junior Lacrosse, Ryan Foret, and Floyd Brown.

He also won the Traditional Songwriter Award in 2022 from Showtreff International in Germany for his song Someone To Sing To. Apart from music, John also has other accolades. He graduated as the Valedictorian of his class in 2024 from Brusly High School.

John Foster also introduces himself as a devout Catholic Christian, and his bio also says:

"His servant."

That might be why his performance on the night that followed the theme of Songs of Faith was remarkable. His bio also states that his connection to music got stronger when he lost two of his friends. He channeled his grief into an original song, Tell That Angel I Love Her, the same song he sang in episode 10 of the show.

His website also boasts 4 of his original songs. His Instagram posts consist of videos and pictures of his performance and numbers to vote for him.

What the judges said about John Foster's episode 10 performance on American Idol season 23

Before John's performance on episode 10, Ryan Seacrest, the host, stated that the song was made for John's late friend Maggie, who passed away suddenly. While talking about Maggie, John got emotional on stage.

After John's performance, Carrie Underwood, the American Idol alum turned judge, said:

"There's something so wonderfully throwback about your voice. It's something that's lacking in country music today. You keep it very traditional."

Lionel Richie said that he had "instant identity" and asked him not to lose it. He also told him that he had a signature voice. Luke Bryan said that John was going through the starwash and admired the cry in his voice.

For more updates on John Foster, fans of American Idol season 23 can follow him on his official Instagram, @officialjohnfoster.

