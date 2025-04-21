“Love him”— American Idol fans praise Canaan Hill’s Easter Special performance

The long-awaited episode 10 of American Idol season 23 was out on April 20. The episode had its contestants follow the Songs of Faith theme, celebrating Easter, where they sang hymns and songs praising Jesus. After the previous episodes saw Top 24 of season 23's contestants performing at the Disney Resort in Hawaii, episode 10 saw two of them getting eliminated.

Episode 10 was also judged by Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and the former American Idol star Carrie Underwood. Guest judges for the night included CeCe Winans, American Idol alum Roman Collins, Christian artist Brandon Lake, and The Brown Four.

Canaan Hill had garnered praise for his gospel performances in the previous episodes of the season, so the theme for the recent episode ran home for the artist. He sang Better Days by Le'Andria Johnson. It was a performance that garnered praise from the judges, applause from the audience, and reaction from the viewers on X.

"Canaan James Hill #AmericanIdol Oh wow, Canaan can sing. Love him," a fan said.

"That was an incredible performance by Canaan James Hill, He is awesome, And I'm happy that he is in the top 20 this week," said another.

"Canaan James Hill #AmericanIdol When I saw that he was singing “Better Days” by Le’Andria Johnson, I already started crying cause when I tell you I NEEDED to hear this!!!" added a third.

"Canaan James Hill singing better days!!! I felt like he sang that just for me!! Thank u!!" wrote one.

Fans of American Idol came to state what they liked about Canaan's performance and how much they enjoyed it.

"Canaan can't be 17 lol omg, that voice...but I'm interested to see how he does with Rock & Roll week," an X user wrote.

"Canaan James Hill #AmericanIdol Great job tonight my wife and I are voting for you you have a heart and incredible voice for God," another wrote.

"Canaan James Hill #AmericanIdol I have been contemplating taking my own life very seriously over the past week but after hearing your song and especially what you said after has given me the strength to look forward to what is coming. Continue being a blessing to others," commented one.

"Aye Canaan gonna take us to church EVERY time I’m telling ya," wrote another.

Canaan Hills' performance and what the judges had to say about it on American Idol season 23 episode 10

The 17-year-old Dallas resident, Canaan, was once again appreciated for his performance. After his soulful performance, Lionel rhetorically asked him if he knew what he had just done. He then loudly urged everybody to vote. He added that it was a performance to be remembered for a long time.

The American Idol alum turned judge Carrie said that he understood his assignment and acknowledged that songs of faith were his "wheelhouse". She also asked him to work the stage a little bit more.

"I have not heard a voice like yours," Luke added.

He jokingly pleaded with him to make it look even harder. He also called him a 100 dollar Easter egg, referencing the ongoing theme of the night.

For more updates on the life of Canaan Hill, fans of American Idol can follow the star's official Instagram account, @canaansangz.

