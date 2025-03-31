“Next-level”- American Idol fans praise Canaan’s Platinum Ticket winning performance

Season 23 of American Idol made it to episode 6 on March 31. The episode was titled Hollywood Week: Idol Arena and saw the judges- Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan wrapping up the audition phase of the season.

Fans knew the last remaining Platinum Ticket would be handed out to someone in episode 6 because it was the last audition episode. For the unversed, the Platinum Ticket recipient gets to bypass the entire first week 1 of the competition, advancing straight to week 2, skipping week 1 of eliminations.

Canaan James Hill, a 17-year-old who sang I Need Your Glory by Earnest Pugh, impressed the judges and the audience enough to receive the Platinum Ticket and go straight to week 2 of the season. Fans of American Idol also came to X to praise Canaan's performance.

"17 years old and already making @LionelRichie break out in a sermon! Canaan’s vocals are next-level," a fan said.

"Ain’t no way Canaan is 17 years old!!!!! When I tell you God single handily crafted his vocal cords!!!! He made Lionel get up and do a hallelujah jig," said another.

"AND @LionelRichie goes and gives a #Platinum ticket to #CanaanJamesHill Congrats Canaan! #AmericanIdol well done!" added a third.

"That was an amazing performance by Canaan James Hill, he sounded incredible, and it was one of the best performances of the night this week," commented one.

Fans of American Idol appreciated Canaan's voice and also praised his Platinum Ticket win.

"Oh wow, I LOVE his (Canaan) VOICE," an X user wrote.

"Canaan was a fantastic last audition to close out the auditions the power behind his voice was amazing," another user wrote.

"Up last tonight on #AmericanIdol final auditions is #CanaanJamesHill singing " I Need Your Glory". It's 3 yes's for him. Congrats Canaan as you are heading to #Hollywood! Great performance!!" commented one.

"CANAAN IS GETTING THE LAST PLATINUM!!!" wrote one.

Canaan's American Idol performance and what the judges had to say about it in season 23, episode 6

Canaan's gospel performance of I Need Your Glory was surprising because he was just 17 years old. At that young age, Canaan finished high school early to be a preacher. He said:

"I want to go forth with my gift and do what God has chosen me to do."

While hearing him perform, Lionel danced behind his table and told Canaan that he found his performance "powerful".

"You have been so blessed. That was something so spectacular, I can't even describe what I heard," he added.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood thanked Canaan for bringing his gift to them. Luke asked what people did when he sang at his church. He asked him if people just ran and jumped into the baptism pit to be immediately saved. After all three judges approved of Canaan, it wasn't surprising for the viewers to see him getting the final Platinum Ticket.

New episodes of American Idol season 23 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

