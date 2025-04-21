Who is the American Idol contestant Olivier Bergeron? Details explored

American Idol season 23 contestant Olivier Bergeron secured a spot in the Top 20 after consistently impressing with his vocal talent throughout the season. Still in the running, Olivier continues to compete for the coveted title of America’s Next Top Singing Sensation.

Olivier Bergeron is a truck driver from Kedgwick, New Brunswick. He has released a lot of music before coming on the reality singing show. His songs are mostly written in French, and recently, in November 2024, he released a six-song EP called Dans un vieux placard (In an Old Closet).

The pop singer-songwriter's debut song La chance de revre became his most popular hit and currently has more than 125,000 streams on Spotify. He has an active social media presence, and fans can follow the American Idol star on Instagram @olivierbergeronofficial.

American Idol contestant Olivier Bergeron says he learned guitar by watching YouTube videos

American Idol contestant Olivier Bergeron is a 23-year-old truck driver from New Brunswick, Canada.

In his introduction on the show, Olivier shared that he comes from a small village of about 2,000 people. Raised in a French-speaking community, he spent his childhood playing hockey and nurturing his love for music. He taught himself to play guitar by watching YouTube videos, carefully studying the tutor’s finger movements to learn each chord.

American Idol isn't Olivier's first singing competition. In 2022, he auditioned for Star Academie in Canada and even made it to the semifinals. He was 20 years old at the time and shared during his introduction that he never imagined he would get an opportunity to be part of American Idol after that.

Now 23, Olivier revealed that when he first received a call to audition for the ABC show, he felt that it was a scam. He had to ask multiple questions to be sure that the opportunity was real.

He also shared his excitement about meeting the celebrity judges. He said that he admired Carrie Underwood and loved the tone of Luke Bryan. As for Lionel Richie, he called him a legend, highlighting that he worked with Michael Jackson

“I love Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie is just a legend. You know, he worked with Michael Jackson and people like this. And I love the tone of Luke Bryan too," he said.

While Olivier said he wasn’t nervous to perform, he believed that the language barrier would make it hard for him to communicate with others. He shared that the scariest thing for him was that he didn't speak English, and had to use the language on stage.

Olivier Bergeron explains why it is important for him to win

During American Idol season 23 episode 10, which premiered on April 11, Oliver performed a cover of Jelly Roll's I Am Not Okay. Before the performance, he explained why it was important for him to win the show.

The singer shared that he thought he wasn't content with himself because he always felt like he was failing all his life. He noted that it was hard to be a dreamer where he comes from, and said that it was an "emergency" for him to be a singer.

“It’s very hard to be a dreamer where I’m from. It’s an emergency, I need to be a singer. That’s the only thing I can do... I just want to show to everyone in my hometown, when you believe in something, it’s possible,” he explained.

American Idol season 23 episodes premiere every Sunday/Monday on ABC, and are available to stream on Hulu a day later.

