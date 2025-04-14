How to vote for contestants on American Idol season 23: 3 methods explained

American Idol season 23 has officially entered the public voting phase as the Top 24 contestants perform in Hawaii. The first batch of 12 contestants took the stage on April 13, 2025, at Disney’s Aulani Resort, with mentorship from Ashanti. The second group of 12 will perform on April 14 under the guidance of Josh Groban.

For the first time this season, viewers have been given the opportunity to influence the results. Voting is open through three official methods: the ABC website, the American Idol app, and by text message. Each method allows viewers to vote up to 10 times per contestant, with a total of 30 votes per episode.

Voting opened as the Hawaii episodes aired, and fans have until 6 am EST the following day to submit their choices. Contestants started sharing voting information on April 12, aiming to secure enough public support to advance to the next round. Results will be revealed on April 20, 2025.

American Idol: Voting methods explored

ABC has provided three official voting methods for American Idol season 23 viewers: online via the official website, through the American Idol app, and by text. Each method requires voters to be at least 16 years old and located in the United States, Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands.

1) Website voting: Viewers can vote by visiting the ABC website and logging in with a free account. Those who already have a MyDisney account can use the same credentials. Once logged in, fans can cast up to 10 votes per contestant.

Voting opens when the episode begins at 8 pm EST and closes at 6 am EST the next day. Voters are allowed to change their selections during the show as long as they click “save.”

2) App voting: The official American Idol app is available for both Apple and Android devices. Users must log in with an ABC account, and like the website, they can cast up to 10 votes per contestant.

The voting window is the same—open during the episode and closing at 6 am EST. Votes can be modified during the episode if saved before submission.

3) Text voting: The third method is via SMS. Each contestant is assigned a unique number, which fans can text to 21523. Each voter may send up to 10 text votes for a single contestant. Text voting also closes at 6 am EST the day after the episode airs.

For example, during the April 13 episode, contestants such as Jamal Roberts and Kolbi Jordan provided their numbers. Jamal can be supported by texting “12” to 21523, while Kolbi can be supported by texting “7” to 21523. Each contestant from both April 13 and April 14 episodes has a specific number tied to their name for voting purposes.

What happened in the latest episode of American Idol

Episode 9 of American Idol season 23 aired on April 13, 2025, and featured the first group of 12 contestants from the Top 24 performing in Hawaii. Mentored by Jelly Roll, the singers competed for America’s votes for the first time this season.

Jamal Roberts stood out with his emotional take on Jelly Roll’s Liar, which impressed both his mentor and the judges. Lionel Richie said, “You beat that song to death, in the best possible way,” while Carrie Underwood added, “This crowd was blown away.”

Kolbi Jordan made a strong return after facing health challenges during Hollywood Week. Her energetic performance of New Attitude earned praise from all three judges. Luke Bryan said, “You just owned it.”

Victor Solomon brought flair to That’s My Kind of Night, donning a cowboy hat and suspenders. Luke Bryan joked he might have to “retire that song” after Victor’s version. Other strong performances came from Breana Nix, Julia Gagnon, and Abi Carter.

Voting for American Idol episode 13 closes on April 14 at 6 am EST. The second group of 12 will perform on April 14, mentored by Josh Groban, with results revealed on April 20.

