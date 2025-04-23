"I'm not shocked" — American Idol fans share their opinions on Baylee Littrell's elimination

American Idol season 23 revealed its Top 14 contestants during episode 12, which aired on April 21, 2025. Six artists were eliminated based on America's votes and the judges' verdict, while 14 advanced to the next stage of the competition, hoping to win the coveted winner's title. Among those whose journey ended in the latest episode was Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's son, Baylee Littrell.

Baylee failed to secure enough votes to move ahead in the competition and could not even convince the judges to retain him. Consequently, he was sent packing alongside Isaiah Misailegalu, Drew Ryn, Olivier Bergeron, Zaylie Windsor, and Victor Solomon.

At the start of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest explained that the top ten singers with the most votes would automatically advance, whereas those in the bottom ten would have to await the judges' verdict. The panelists would then save four from the danger zone, allowing them to join the rest in the Top 14. Baylee, however, failed to make the cut.

American Idol fans on X shared their opinions of his elimination. While some were pleased with the outcome, saying other singers deserved the spot more than he did, many were sad to see him leave.

"I'd been catching Baylee's performances on YouTube & I'm not shocked he got eliminated. I'd said from the start that he has a solid voice. Different from his dad's but solid. He's a talented songwriter, too, but his lack of stage presence was gonna get him & that's what did it," a fan wrote.

"Baylee would not have gotten thru the first round if he wasn't Brian Littrels son. He can‘t out sing anyone on that stage," another fan commented.

"With Baylee no longer on the show, my time watching @AmericanIdol has come to an end," a netizen tweeted.

Many American Idol fans were disappointed with the results, saying Baylee deserved a chance to stay in the competition.

"Bummed @littrell_baylee and #OlivierBergeron didn’t make the Top 14 on @AmericanIdol, but I know they both have long careers ahead!" a user reacted.

"@littrell_baylee Don’t worry you’re going to go far this isn’t the end it’s just the beginning!" a person commented.

"SO SAD that @littrell_baylee didn't make it longer on #AmericanIdol !!!! LOVED HIM!" another fan wrote.

"Baylee Littrell you did such a good job making it through on American Idol. Don’t give up on you singing career. You got a good music career ahead of you. From bradley," one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Awwww mann!! Baylee Littrell didn't make it to the top 14 boooooo," a person reacted.

"Don't feel defeated. You had a great performance tonight. You have a good voice. Baylee Littrell," another netizen commented.

Which songs did Baylee Littrell perform in this week's episodes of American Idol?

In episode 12 of American Idol, the unsafe contestants were given a chance to convince the judges they were worthy of staying in the competition by delivering a noteworthy performance. Baylee, after being sent to the danger zone, at risk of going home, presented the panelists with his rendition of All of Me by John Legend.

While reviewing his act, American Idol judge Carrie Underwood called it his "best performance," saying he sounded like the frontman and deserved to be in the competition. When Ryan asked the contestant how he felt about his act, he said:

"You know what, I was nervous. I mean, all the pressure's stacked against you, that's when you have to enjoy it the most."

In Sunday's episode, which aired on April 20, 2025, Baylee, as a Top 20 contender, sang his father's song, Gone Without Goodbye. Contrary to his expectations, he was met with criticism.

American Idol expert Lionel Richie asked Baylee to present his best foot forward and focus on perfecting his delivery. Carrie expressed a similar sentiment, saying she wanted to hear more "soaring notes" from him. Luke Bryan echoed their thoughts, urging Baylee to rework himself.

Despite his efforts, Baylee fell short and failed to become one of the four picks made by the experts for the Top 14.

American Idol season 23 can be streamed on Hulu.

