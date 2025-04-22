"I refuse to believe" - American Idol fans express disappointment as Drew doesn't make Top 14

American Idol season 23 aired its latest episode on April 21, 2025, revealing which contestants made it to the Top 14. Following a special "Songs of Faith" episode the previous night, Ryan Seacrest called each contestant forward to reveal whether they were safe or in the bottom 10.

Those in the Top 10 performed celebratory songs, while those in the bottom 10 sang again for a chance to earn one of the judges' four saves. During the live results, Drew Ryn, who had performed Million Reasons by Lady Gaga, landed in the bottom 10. Although praised for her voice, Lionel Richie advised her to perform with more energy moving forward.

After the judges discussion, Drew was not selected to move forward to the Top 14, which included Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Che Chesterman, and Amanda Barise. The announcement left many viewers upset, as Drew had been a fan favorite throughout the season.

Following the episode, fans took to X, reacting to Drew’s elimination.

"I literally cant believe Drew didnt make it... I refuse to believe she wasnt in the top 14," one fan commented.

"Drew Ryn #AmericanIdol I am in shock that you are not in the top 14. Especially having Josh there that makes no sense to me. I know you’re gonna have an amazing career," another user said.

"I CANNOT BELIEVE DREW DIDN’T MAKE IT!!! What happened???? What pissed them off because you have to be insane not to have picked her!!! And all because she started on the floor?? What just happened???? an X user wrote.

"Josh over Drew is a F*CKING JOKE," one tweet read.

A few American Idol fans urged Drew not to feel "defeated."

"Don't feel defeated. You had a great performance tonight. You have a good voice. Keep performing your time will come. Drew Ryn," a fan wrote.

"Ugh I’m so annoyed. Josh!? Really!? Really wish Drew made it through," one netizen tweeted.

"First Grayson Torrence did not make the cut from 24 to 20, and now Drew Ryn wasn't voted into the Top 14? So disappointing," a tweet said.

"Drew deserved a spot in the top 14," another user commented.

Highlights from American Idol’s Top 14 reveal episode

The April 21, 2025, episode of American Idol featured several memorable performances as Ryan Seacrest announced who advanced to the Top 14. Kolbi Jordan secured her place after singing Amazing Grace and later performed I’m Every Woman. Thunderstorm Artis followed with i love you by Billie Eilish, celebrating his spot.

Meanwhile, the bottom 10 contestants of American Idol had one more chance to impress. Drew Ryn sang Million Reasons by Lady Gaga after landing in the bottom group. Olivier Bergeron performed It’s Not My Time by 3 Doors Down, while Josh King energized the crowd with Never Gonna Give You Up, including a harmonica solo that got the judges on their feet.

Josh's performance impressed all the three judges and Lionel Ricchie said, "give me more of that." The judges chose Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Che Chesterman, and Amanda Barise to complete the Top 14. Gabby Samone also stood out with a performance of Don’t Rain on My Parade, earning a standing ovation.

The Top 14 contestants of American Idol will return for a Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame-themed show airing on April 27, 2025.

