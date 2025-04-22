“Brings tears to my eyes”- American Idol fans praise Thunderstorm Artis’ entry into the Top 14

Season 23 of American Idol had its episode 11 released on April 21. After the previous episodes covered performances of the Top 24 contestants, episode 11 saw the revelation of the Top 14 as 10 contestants were sent home. Out of the winning 14 contestants, 4 were wildcards from the judges, including Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, while the other 10 advanced further after their performances at the Disney Aulani Resort.

Thunderstorm Artis was among the Top 10 performers who got a seamless entry into the next round. This contestant had been consistent with the quality of his performances since the audition round, so his entry into the Top 14 wasn't surprising.

Fans of American Idol, however, celebrated Thunderstorm's advancement into the next round on X. They praised his performance on episode 11 of the show, and stated that he deserved the spot he earned.

"Thunderstorm brings tears to my eyes every time he sings. His voice is so pure omg so glad he’s top 14," a fan said.

"Congratulations! Thunderstorm Artis," said another.

"He's called Thunderstorm but he sounds like clear skies in summer. Wow, the talent on this show," added a third.

"Thunderstorm isn't declared safe but then gives an interesting spin on this Billie Eilish song," wrote one.

Some fans of American Idol praised Thunderstorm's performance of the night, while some stated he deserved to advance.

"Let’s go Thunderstorm!!!" another user wrote.

"Thunderstorm Artis is moving on to the top 14, And he is ready to perform," commented one.

"Thunderstorm, He is special!" wrote one.

American Idol star Thunderstorm Artis' performances and what the judges had to say about them

In episode 11 of American Idol, the 29-year-old, Haleiwa, Hawaii resident, sang Billie Eilish's I Love You. In the previous episode 10, when the show celebrated Easter by putting out the Songs of Faith theme, Thunderstorm chose to sing Reckless Love by Cory Asbury.

Carrie Underwood, the alum-turned-judge, told him that he took his performance to a new level that night. She also said that she felt the conviction and the power through him. The past master Lionel Richie said:

"You showed up tonight in a very big place. We discovered something about you tonight. Stretch that out some more!"

In the showstopper round, Thunderstorm Artis sang the song Imagine by John Lennon. Then in the Top 24 performances given at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii, Thunderstorm performed Is This Love? by Bob Marley. All these performances garnered praise from all three judges, the audience, and the viewers at home, who came to X to express their love for the artist.

For more updates on Thunderstorm Artis' life, fans of American Idol season 23 can follow the star on his official Instagram account, @thunderstormartis. For more updates on American Idol, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @americanidol.

