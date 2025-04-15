“Killer”—American Idol fans praise Thunderstorm’s performance

American Idol season 23, episode 9, was released on April 14, 2025. It was the second part of the Top 24 performances, after the first one aired on April 13. Both episodes featured 12 contestants each. Moving ahead, two singers from each of these parts will be eliminated by public votes, as the results will come out on April 20.

The Top 24 performances were held at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii. For Thunderstorm Artis, it was the home ground because he grew up in Hawaii. He sang Bob Marley and The Wailers' Is This Love. His performance was appreciated by all three judges, including Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan, the guest judges, Jelly Roll and Ashanti, and even the audience.

Viewers of American Idol reacted to Thunderstorm's act on X. Many echoed judges' sentiments, with some netizens calling it the "best performance of the night."

"Man, Thunderstorm is so amazing. The definition of an artist. That voice is killer. Might be my favorite right now," a fan said.

"Watching the videos on YouTube I think John & Thunderstorm had the best performances of the night," said another.

"Simply awesome tonight, perfect song, perfect voice Thunderstorm Artis," added a third.

"Thunderstorm was flowing like a tropical breeze -- he reminds me a little bit of Arthur Gunn vocally," wrote one.

Some fans of American Idol said that they thought Thunderstorm's act was "incredible."

"Thunderstorm was the best of the night FOR ME," an X user wrote.

"That was an incredible performance by Thunderstorm Artis, He is amazing tonight," another user wrote.

"I've never heard of the name Thunderstorm, but it's cool," commented one.

"I loved this performance. I just felt like there was so much talent," stated one.

Thunderstorm Artis's performance and judges' comments on American Idol season 23, episode 9

Thunderstorm Artis mentioned that he lives in Nashville with his family. The 29-year-old moved there after growing up in Hawaii. He said that his Bob Marley song reminded him of his former home. Jelly Roll, the American Idol guest judge, asked Thunderstorm to find a wife in the audience after he got to know that the contestant was single.

Carrie Underwood, the American Idol alum turned judge, said that all her fellow judges were hanging on every single note. She added that every time he got to the stage, a few more people would see his performance, feel it, and love him. She also said that she was "blessed" to listen to him.

Lionel Richie said:

"You have something extremely unique. Your expression and interpretation of a song is mind-blowing. I'm so in love with what you do."

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan said that he knew what he was doing and that he knew how to make a song create a moment. He added that he felt like he was at a Hawaiian music festival, and Thunderstorm was the headliner.

Fans of American Idol can follow Thunderstorm Artis on his official Instagram account for more updates on his life, @thunderstormartis. Season 23 airs on ABC every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm ET and 7 pm ET, respectively.

