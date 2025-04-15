"I’ll be your fan"—American Idol guest mentor Josh Groban praises contestant Amanda Barise's Wicked cover

American Idol season 23 released episode 10 on April 14, 2025. In this episode, guest mentor Josh Groban was left in awe after witnessing contestant Amanda Barise perform onstage. She hit the stage barefoot and sang a cover of Defying Gravity from Wicked movie.

After the judges praised her for displaying her confidence during her performance, Josh called everything she did “extraordinary.” He even offered to be her fan and lend his support throughout her future.

"I’ll be your fan and I’ll be watching from the sidelines and I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way," he told Amanda.

Josh was impressed with Amanda from the time he first met her, earlier in the episode, during the rehearsals. Amanda had admitted several times during the practice session that Josh was her first crush. In response, Josh shared that her singing videos had come up numerous times on his Instagram feed.

After rehearsals, Josh praised Amanda, calling her a "vocal technician." He even remarked that there’s very little she can’t do.

American Idol star Josh Groban opens up about being "invested" while mentoring the contestants

American Idol season 23 episode 10 was filmed at Hawaii’s Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa. It featured the second batch of the Top 24 contestants performing on stage. Classical crossover singer Josh Groban was brought in to serve as the guest mentor.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, released on April 11, the singer reflected on his American Idol appearance and opened up about mentoring the contestants. Josh shared that it was a no-brainer for him to join the show and instantly accepted the offer even before knowing that his featured episode would be filmed in Hawaii’s Aulani Disney Resort & Spa.

The guest mentor noted that it wasn't the first time he was mentoring aspiring singers. Even before American Idol, he had worked with after-school programs or kids who were just in need of a push and good advice.

“My favorite thing about having a platform is being able to impart some small amounts of wisdom that maybe will help them escape some of the trappings that I had to learn the hard way,” he added.

Josh further shared that the singers who perform on the show and the advice that mentors give them are all real. He wished that the viewers could see them when the cameras aren't rolling and praised working with the artist in residence, Jelly Roll.

Describing how they are “invested” as mentors, Josh explained that everything they do is because they care about the contestants, assuring that it's not done for the sake of TV.

Josh noted that most of the mentors and the judges have been in the position where the contestants are now, so they know how important the experience is for the rising talents. He added that the notes that contestants are receiving would "travel with them beyond the competition."

“They may decide to not continue with music, but we can also note that having this experience will be a foundation of confidence for them for the rest of their lives and we want to make sure that the things we instill in them allow them to have that for whatever they do,” the guest mentor concluded.

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday-Monday on ABC. Stream them on Hulu a day later.

