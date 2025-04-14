American Idol season 23 episode 9 recap: Jamal performs Jelly Roll's ‘Liar’ while Kolbi makes a shocking comeback

American Idol season 23 aired its ninth episode on Sunday, April 13, 2025, on ABC. The Hawaii Round began with the first 12 of the Top 24 contestants performing at Disney’s Aulani Resort in front of a live audience.

The public vote was officially opened in this episode, marking a turning point where viewers, not judges, decide who stays and who leaves. Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie returned to offer feedback, but their opinions no longer hold the power to save contestants.

The episode featured country singer Jelly Roll as the mentor for the night. Each contestant met with him one-on-one before taking the stage. One of the most talked-about performances of the evening came from Jamal Roberts, who performed Jelly Roll’s Liar.

Kolbi Jordan, who had been previously ill during the Hollywood Round, also took the spotlight after a powerful comeback performance. The results for this round will be revealed in the next episode, scheduled to air on April 20, 2025.

What happened in the American Idol episode

The ninth episode of American Idol season 23 opened with the Top 24 split into two groups. The first 12 contestants performed during this Hawaii Round night, each having received mentorship from Jelly Roll prior to the live performance.

Among the performers, Jamal Roberts stood out with a fiery take on Jelly Roll’s Liar. The Mississippi native used the stage to his full advantage, knocking over a stool and pouring emotion into the song.

After his performance, Lionel Richie told him, “You beat that song to death, in the best possible way,” during the episode aired on April 13. Jelly Roll, speaking during the mentoring segment, said, “This is now Jamal’s song,” after hearing him rehearse. Judge Carrie Underwood also commented after the performance and said,

“When you go out there, the transformation is wild. This crowd was blown away.”

Jamal’s stage presence was widely acknowledged by the judges, but the final decision rests with public voting. Kolbi Jordan, who had struggled with illness in earlier rounds, returned to the American Idol stage with renewed energy.

She performed New Attitude by Patti LaBelle, moving across the stage with confidence. Carrie Underwood reacted to the performance by saying, “You are an Oklahoma representative I can get behind.” Lionel Richie, speaking after the song, said, “The stage might still be on fire.” Luke Bryan added,

“That’s one of my favorites on this island so far. You just owned it.”

Kolbi’s return was described as a shocking comeback after a difficult Hollywood Week. Victor Solomon chose to perform That’s My Kind of Night by judge Luke Bryan.

He added his own twist to the country song and wore a cowboy hat and suspenders. Carrie Underwood commented, “Your voice fits every genre,” while Luke Bryan joked that he might need to retire the song after the contestant's performance.

Lionel Richie added that the performer seemed to reinvent themselves every time they took the stage. Victor’s genre-switching performance earned positive feedback and showcased his versatility.

Other performers included Breana Nix, who sang Still Rolling Stones. Carrie Underwood said her performance had “power and control.” Julia Gagnon performed Rumour Has It by Adele, and Lionel Richie told her she had a “natural power.”

Abi Carter, who sang Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance, slowed down the song and performed a piano version. Jelly Roll said during her mentorship session, “That felt spiritual.” After the live performance, Luke Bryan added,

“You’re not just singing, you’re making us feel.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday on ABC. Public voting is now open through official American Idol platforms.

