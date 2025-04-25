Breanna Nix’s American Idol run has me convinced the best reality TV stories start with self-doubt

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

American Idol season 22’s April 21 episode featured one of the turning points of the season, Breanna Nix making it to the Top 14. For me, it wasn’t just about her singing ability, but the way her story took place. I’ve always believed that reality TV is at its best when contestants are willing to be vulnerable, and Breanna’s journey is proof of that.

Nix didn’t come into the competition with big expectations. Instead, she came with hesitation, honesty, and a quiet kind of strength that built over time. In an exclusive interview with People magazine on April 22, 2025,

“When I tried out for American Idol, I didn't really think that it would go anywhere,” she shared.

The fact that she made it this far speaks to more than talent; it’s about what happens when someone begins to believe in themselves for the first time.

“I think I’m starting to believe in myself, which is really weird because for my whole life I didn’t think I was worth anything,” she said.

Her performance of The Show Must Go On after securing her Top 14 spot felt like a message to herself as much as to the audience. And to me, that’s what makes her run unforgettable, real growth in real time.

From audition nerves to a spot in the Top 14 of American Idol

During her American Idol audition, Breanna Nix introduced herself as a stay-at-home mom and performed Jesus, Take the Wheel. Her performance moved Carrie Underwood,

“Never say I’m just a stay-at-home mom, that’s such a major job,” Carrie shared.

The moment made an impact early on and, in my opinion, set the emotional tone for her journey. Throughout the competition, Nix’s performances have reflected steady growth. On April 21, after America’s votes placed her in the Top 14, she sang The Show Must Go On. The song choice aligned with her story, overcoming self-doubt and pushing forward despite nerves.

“It’s taught me who I am. It’s taught me what I’m capable of,” she shared after the episode.

I think that message landed even more strongly because it came from someone who didn’t expect to get this far. The same night, four contestants were saved by judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood: Amanda Barise, Ché, Josh King, and Desmond Roberts. But for Nix, the night marked a personal breakthrough.

“Singing… has always actually been an insecurity of mine to do in front of people,” she said.

In my view, her progression wasn’t just about competition, it showed a quiet but powerful transformation in how she sees herself.

Breanna Nix credits the support she received from fellow contestants and the judges

Behind Breanna Nix’s journey was the steady presence of support from fellow contestants and the judges. She said one of the most meaningful parts of the experience has been meeting “incredible people” who believed in her even when she didn’t believe in herself. In my opinion, that kind of quiet support is often what allows contestants to grow, not just vocally, but personally.

“I didn’t think that I was good enough to do it,” Nix admitted.

Yet week by week, she stayed in the competition and accepted each new challenge. By the time she reached the Top 14 of American Idol, that self-doubt was still present, but it was being replaced, little by little, with confidence.

“I’m capable of really hard things,” she said.

Her journey reminds me that reality TV doesn’t need big drama to be compelling. Sometimes, the most impactful stories are the ones where someone finds strength in the small steps: choosing to show up, perform again, and speak honestly.

From Jesus, Take the Wheel to The Show Must Go On, her performances reflected her growth. And for me, that’s what makes her run stand out, it felt real, and it felt earned.

The Top 14 contestants of American Idol are set to return for a Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode, which will air on April 27, 2025.

