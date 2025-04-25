"Needs to make it through"— American Idol fans react to Ché being in the Top 14 danger zone

American Idol season 23 aired a brand new episode this week on April 21, 2025. The segment saw the fate of the Top 20 get revealed as 10 contestants were voted into the Top 14 by America's vote. The remaining ten, who were in danger, had another chance to advance to the next stage as the judges had the power to choose who else would make it through.

One of the contestants who was in danger of being eliminated was Ché Chesterman, however, he was ultimately saved by the judges. However, before the results were revealed, fans online commented on the participant being in danger. One person wrote on X:

"Che needs to make it through."

"I knew Ché wasn't gonna make it. You can't redo a Bob Marley song like that," a fan commented.

"Che should not be in danger zone," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on Ché's performance online:

"Can't stand listening to this guy with his self indulgent runs that no one wants to hear - try holding a note - won't be watching much more of this season," a person wrote.

"I love you Ché #AmericanIdol His voice is butter! I’ve enjoyed his journey!" a fan commented.

"Reaction from the crowd says it all about the fact Ché isn’t in that final 14 currently," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Che will definitely be one of the judges picks," a person wrote.

"Che does NOT book an auto spot into the top 14? Disappointing -- Vocally it should be a NO BRAINER but I'm guessing the song choices are a bit obscure to win people?" a fan commented.

"You are a great singer"— Luke Bryan praises Ché during Monday's episode of American Idol season 23

In Monday's episode of American Idol season 23, Ryan Seacrest called Ché on stage to see whether the participant would sing in celebration or not. As the singer joined the host, Ryan told Ché that after the nationwide vote, he didn't make it to the Top 14.

He told the American Idol season 23 star that he would have to sit for one of the spots that the judges would decide on later. The audience booed while Ryan told the cameras that the singer would sit in the danger zone after his performance of Jealous Guy by John Lennon.

After Ché's performance, all three judges stood up in appreciation while the audience cheered him on. The host joined him once again on stage while the judges gave their feedback.

"I don't know how he's not going through but you're a great singer," Luke Bryan said.

The American Idol season 23 judge added that he noticed that they were "chopped full of great singers." The contestants' choice of songs made a difference to the people watching the show on TV. He added that everyone was "really singing" so the songs and the performance needed to be there to make the singer stand out.

Ryan asked the singer how he felt about the songs he had sung so far on the show and Ché explained that he was choosing his pieces from the songs that he loved.

"And when in a situation like this where I could possibly go home, I just want to sing what I love to sing," Ché said.

Fans online reacted to Ché's performance and his being in the danger zone.

Tune in on Sundays and Mondays to watch what happens next on American Idol season 23 on ABC.

