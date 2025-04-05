American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s cheese chase ends in slip-up on Wheel of Fortune stage

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest fell during an April 3 Wheel of Fortune segment while demonstrating a Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival tradition. The incident happened when co-host Vanna White rolled a prop cheese wheel across the stage during the show's Festivals and Celebrations Week.

Seacrest made five attempts to catch the rolling prop before tumbling forward onto the studio floor. The host quickly recovered from his hands-and-knees position, raising the cheese wheel in triumph as the studio audience applauded. White confirmed his safety to viewers after expressing initial concern about his fall.

This event occurred during the final segment of the regular weeknight broadcast, marking another physical moment in the American Idol host's first season since replacing Pat Sajak as the game show's host. The demonstration aimed to highlight the upcoming May 26 British festival where participants chase an actual nine-pound Double Gloucester cheese down Cooper's Hill.

The segment began near the episode's conclusion when White introduced viewers to the concept of cheese rolling. Seacrest showed immediate interest in trying the activity on set. White held a specially made prop designed to replicate the traditional competition wheel. Before starting, Seacrest declared:

"I was born for this.”

White positioned herself at one end of the stage while Seacrest prepared to chase the rolling prop. The audience watched as White explained the basic concept of the traditional event. Seacrest stood ready, adjusting his suit jacket while listening to White's instructions about the upcoming demonstration.

White started the demonstration by releasing the prop wheel across the studio floor. Seacrest followed with his first attempt to catch it, moving carefully across the stage. During his fifth and final attempt, Seacrest moved forward more aggressively, extending both arms toward the wheel. The cameras captured his complete forward fall, showing him landing on both hands and knees.

White raised her hands to her face, expressing worry about Seacrest's condition. However, the moment quickly turned positive as Seacrest sprang back to his feet. He held the prop wheel above his head while walking back to White's position.

The cheese rolling incident marks one of several notable moments during Seacrest's initial season. In January 2025, a winning contestant accidentally knocked him over during a celebration. March 2025 saw him participating in an on-air headlock demonstration with a former professional wrestler.

Additional memorable segments included Seacrest performing breakdance moves. The American Idol host also received a temporary tattoo after White displayed her permanent one during another Wheel of Fortune episode.

Festival connection

The Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival is set to run on May 26, 2025, at Cooper's Hill near Gloucester, per SoGlos. The competition usually starts at 12 pm, with races structured for different participant groups. The main event features a nine-pound Double Gloucester cheese rolling down a steep incline.

Historical records trace this tradition back through six centuries of local British culture. During authentic competitions, the cheese have reached speeds of 80 miles per hour while moving down the hill. The 2025 festival maintains traditional entry guidelines. Participants must be 18 years or older to compete in the main races.

Ryan Seacrest background

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest (Image via Getty)

As per Britannica, Ryan John Seacrest started his media career at a local radio station in Atlanta during his high school years. He joined Wheel of Fortune as host in 2024, following Pat Sajak's departure. Before this role, he hosted American Idol from 2002 to 2016 on Fox, and then continued when the show moved to ABC in 2018.

His television work included hosting ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan from 2017 to 2023. Through Ryan Seacrest Productions, he developed multiple television programs including Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021.

The American Idol host’s transition to Wheel of Fortune marked a significant shift in his 30-year broadcasting career, taking over from Pat Sajak who hosted the show for four decades.

