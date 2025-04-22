American Idol season 23: List of the artists in the danger zone

American Idol season 23 is quickly heating up as the stakes get higher with each live show. On Monday, April 21, 2025, the Top 20 returned to the stage, but only 14 would move forward.

Ad

Ten artists advanced based on America’s vote, while the remaining 10 were placed in the danger zone. They had to sing again for their spot, hoping the judges would use one of their four saves to keep them in the competition.

After powerful and emotional performances, judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan selected four contestants to complete the Top 14. Six were eliminated. The remaining artists will now prepare for 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night,' airing live on Sunday, April 27, as the competition continues coast-to-coast.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a breakdown of who was safe, who landed in the danger zone, and who was sent home.

In the danger zone: Bottom 10 contestants in American Idol

Ad

The following ten artists landed in the danger zone and had to sing again for a chance to continue on American Idol. Only four would be saved by the judges:

1) Isaiah Misailegalu (17, Las Vegas, Nevada) – Sleepwalker by Sammy Johnson

2) Drew Ryn (28, Chino Valley, Arizona) – Million Reasons by Lady Gaga

3) Olivier Bergeron (22, Kedgwick, New Brunswick) – It’s Not My Time by 3 Doors Down

4) Josh King (24, Charlotte, North Carolina) – Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley

Ad

5) Ché (28, Essex, England) – Jealous Guy by John Lennon

6) Baylee Littrell (22, Alpharetta, Georgia) – All of Me by John Legend

7) Desmond Roberts (26, Corona, California) – Titanium by David Guetta feat. Sia

8) Zaylie Windsor (18, Safford, Arizona) – Still Into You by Paramore

9) Victor Solomon (26, Peoria, Illinois) – Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees

10) Amanda Barise (27, Manhattan, New York) – Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin

The pressure was high as each artist gave it their all in a final attempt to impress the judges.

Ad

American Idol: Top 10 artists saved by vote

Ad

These ten contestants were called safe during the results show and advanced directly to the American Idol Top 14:

1) Kolbi Jordan (26, Tulsa, Oklahoma) – I’m Every Woman by Chaka Khan

2) Thunderstorm Artis (29, Haleiwa, Hawaii) – I Love You by Billie Eilish

3) Filo (23, Dublin, California) – Skyfall by Adele

4) John Foster (18, Addis, Louisiana) – Neon Moon by Brooks & Dunn

5) Mattie Pruitt (16, Eagleville, Tennessee) – In the Stars by Benson Boone

6) Canaan James Hill (17, Dallas, Texas) – Stand by Donnie McClurkin

Ad

7) Breanna Nix (25, Denton, Texas) – The Show Must Go On by Queen

8) Jamal Roberts (27, Meridian, Mississippi) – Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding

9) Slater Nalley (18, Atlanta, Georgia) – This Ain’t It by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

10) Gabby Samone (23, Baltimore, Maryland) – Don’t Rain on My Parade by Barbra Streisand

Each of these artists earned America’s votes after Sunday’s performance episode and celebrated with another performance on Monday night.

Who was saved by the judges?

Ad

Ad

After careful consideration, the judges used their saves to complete the Top 14 of American Idol, selecting Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Ché, and Amanda Barise. Meanwhile, six contestants were eliminated from the competition:

Isaiah Misailegalu, Drew Ryn, Olivier Bergeron, Baylee Littrell, Zaylie Windsor, and Victor Solomon. Although they did not advance, each delivered memorable performances and received encouraging words from the judges.

The Top 14 will return for the next live episode of American Idol season 23 on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The theme for the night will be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Each contestant will perform a song made famous by a Hall of Fame legend as America votes live to decide who moves into the Top 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More