"I am so freaking proud of him" — Maggie Dunn’s mom reflects on John Foster’s American Idol tribute

American Idol contestant John Foster performed his original song Tell That Angel I Love Her during the Top 14 round, honoring the memory of his late best friend, Maggie Dunn. The episode aired on April 21, 2025. In an exclusive interview with Unfiltered with Kiran on April 23, 2025, Maggie’s mother, Erin Martin, reflected on the emotional performance and the lasting impact of Maggie’s story.

Ad

Martin attended the live taping and shared how meaningful the moment was for their family and community.

“I didn’t hear him say, ‘I love you, Maggie,’ when I was there live. I could see him get emotional on stage. I didn’t hear the ‘I love you, Maggie’ until I was at home because of all the clapping and whatnot. But it just meant a lot to hear him say that,” she shared.

Ad

Trending

She also shared a message to fans supporting John’s journey:

“I am so freaking proud of him, and it’s one thing to comment how beautiful a song was, but you got to vote.”

John Foster advanced to the Top 14 after this performance. He now continues his journey on American Idol, aiming for a spot in the Top 10.

John Foster's tribute performance for his friend on American Idol

Ad

John Foster’s performance of Tell That Angel I Love Her on American Idol was personal, written the same day Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill lost their lives in a tragic crash. Sitting by the bayou, Foster turned his grief into music. Speaking to Unfiltered with Kiran earlier,

“It is the most beautiful, yet the most horrific thing I’ve ever created,” he said.

John's performance resonated with audiences, making Maggie's story widely known across the country. Martin, who sat in the audience with Foster’s family and friends, described the scene as emotional. She laughed through her tears as she said that it was all "snot and ugly tears" while watching him sing.

Ad

She also mentioned a sign honoring Maggie and Caroline that appeared during the broadcast. Martin recalled that Elizabeth, John’s sister, was holding the Caroline and Maggie sign, which was clearly visible in the video.

Ad

Since this performance of American Idol aired, Maggie’s story has been searched and shared widely. Martin expressed hope that the visibility would lead to systemic change, especially concerning high-speed police chases.

“Hopefully that maybe somebody with the power to enact change will hear it and step forward. We’ve been a little frustrated at the state level with nothing happening,” she shared.

Ad

Remembering the bond between John, Maggie, and Caroline

Ad

Erin Martin reflected on the kind of friendship that existed between John Foster, Maggie Dunn, and Caroline Gill. She described their friend group as one that was built on encouragement rather than negativity.

“They didn’t stab each other in the back. They didn’t gossip. They were just genuine friends who built each other up,” Martin said.

Martin shared a memory of Foster’s respectful demeanor even after stepping into the spotlight. Martin shared that every time John left, he addressed everyone as ‘Mr.’ and ‘Miss,’ and recalled a funny moment when he first met musician Jelly Roll and mistakenly called him ‘Mr. Roll,’ leading Jelly Roll to tell him not to say that again.

Ad

Another story Martin shared highlighted Maggie’s belief in John’s talent long before the nation recognized it. Foster still carries a letter that Maggie wrote to him during junior English class, encouraging him to pursue his musical dreams.

“She talks about how he has to keep pushing with this because he has talent,” Martin explained.

As Foster continues his American Idol journey, competing for a spot in the Top 10, Martin said that she was not surprised because he had been the "valedictorian" and, if he had a goal, he was going to achieve it.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of American Idol currently streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More