"This is hilarious” – Jennifer Hudson left stunned by American Idol star Jelly Roll’s embarrassing question on her talk show

Jennifer Hudson was recently stunned by the American Idol star Jelly Roll's embarrassing question when he accompanied the judge, Luke Bryan, to promote season 23 of the singing show on the April 18, 2025, episode of her talk show.

Jelly's question was a follow-up question to what Jennifer had asked. As she began their segment, he pulled out a random ball containing the question, asking the two American Idol cast members to share the most embarrassing thing that happened to them while performing. Jelly went first and talked about the time he "pooped" himself.

After realizing that he might have overshared, he turned to Jennifer and asked if it had happened to her. Jennifer, visibly shocked by the question, instantly replied that she hadn't before remarking that their segment and the question were "hilarious."

"Noooo, noooo! Oh my god, this is hilarious," Jennifer said.

American Idol cast members Jelly Roll and Luke Bryan joke about their most embarrassing on-stage moment

American Idol season 23 premiered on March 2, 2025, introducing a new batch of singers competing for the coveted title and the chance to take home the grand prize money.

Long-time judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan returned to the judging panel and were accompanied by season 4 winner Carrie Underwood. Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest reprised his role as the host, and Jelly Roll was brought in as the show's first-ever artist-in-residence.

Jelly and Luke recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote the recent season of the singing show. The appearance was fitting, as host Jennifer Hudson is also a former American Idol contestant. She competed in season 3 in 2004, and although she was eliminated early, her time on the show launched a successful career in music and film.

After introducing Jelly and Luke on her talk show, Jennifer went straight into asking questions. However, the questions weren't hers, and she took them out randomly from a container containing the questions.

The first question she picked asked the two American Idol cast members to share the most embarrassing thing they had experienced while performing in front of a crowd. Jelly instantly replied that he "pooped himself."

The response stunned Luke and Jennifer and all the audience present in the talk show crowd. Seeing the huge reaction, the American Idol artist-in-residence joined the laughing crowd and apologized for his answer before sharing some details from the incident.

"I'm sorry. Listen, it was what they call a shart. I didn't know! I was confident it was all air, it was not. I watched this crowd go from loving me to just being completely out!" Jelly shared.

After bursting into laughter, Luke wrapped his arm around Jelly and turned to the crowd, saying this was why everyone loved their artist-in-residence. Meanwhile, trying to hide his embarrassment, Jelly covered his face, realizing he might have "overshared again."

Jennifer turned to Luke and asked him how he would top such a story. In response, building on Jelly's story, the American Idol judge quipped that his problem was that he didn't really get embarrassed about it when he did that on stage.

"My problem is I didn't really get embarrassed about it when I did it!" Luke said.

Having had enough of the discussion, Jennifer tried to move on to the next question. However, before she could do so, she was interjected by Jelly, who curiously asked if she had never pooped herself while performing.

Jennifer responded with an immediate "No" before calling the situation "hilarious" and moving on to the next question.

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday and Monday on ABC. Stream them on Hulu a day later.

